Held the day before the main half marathon and 10k events, the ever-popular junior races attracted hundreds of youngsters from across Argyll and beyond, with proud families lining the course to cheer them on alongside event mascot MOK Coo.

While the emphasis of the junior event remains firmly on fun and participation, there was no shortage of competitive spirit as youngsters raced across a range of age categories, with medals and goody bags awarded to every participant and prizes presented to the top three boys and girls in each group.