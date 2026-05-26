Young runners soaked up the sunshine as the 2026 Mull of Kintyre Half Marathon and 10k (MOK Run) junior races brought colour, energy and plenty of smiles to Kinloch Green last Saturday.
Held the day before the main half marathon and 10k events, the ever-popular junior races attracted hundreds of youngsters from across Argyll and beyond, with proud families lining the course to cheer them on alongside event mascot MOK Coo.
While the emphasis of the junior event remains firmly on fun and participation, there was no shortage of competitive spirit as youngsters raced across a range of age categories, with medals and goody bags awarded to every participant and prizes presented to the top three boys and girls in each group.
Bathed in warm sunshine, the afternoon proved another huge success, with children tackling courses ranging from 500m to 2km around the green.
Five to six-year-olds and seven to eight-year-olds completed one lap (500m) of the course, while nine to 10-year-olds ran two laps (1km), 11 to 12-year-olds completed three laps (1.5km), and 13 to 14-year-olds took on four laps (2km).
Organisers paid tribute to everyone who helped make the event possible, thanking sponsors Peter McKerral and Co Ltd, Campbeltown Running Club, Stewart Balfour and Sutherland, Mairi Ireland Fitness, MACC Gym, Glenbarr Farms, Archie Johnson, AM Transport and McKinven & Colville.
Special thanks also went to the Co-op for providing water, Mark Leishman, Lindsay Ramsay, Adele Siddall and Chris from Entry Central for their support on the day, as well as families and friends who helped with preparations and set-up.
The organisers also praised Campbeltown’s fire cadets and marshals for helping keep runners safe, and reserved their biggest thanks for the youngsters themselves for turning out in such numbers and making the event another memorable occasion.
Age 5-6 (500m)
Boys: 1 Arran Morris 02:07, 2 Keegan McAulay 02:16, 3 Murray McKerral 02:18.
Girls: 1 Rhyia Blair 02:15, 2 Caitlin Cameron 02:18, 3 Beth McKerral 02:20.
Age 7-8 (500m)
Boys: 1 Arran McGeachy 01:56, 2 Brodie Hicks 01:56, 3 Joshua Newlands 02:00.
Girls: 1 Orlagh Casey 02:02, 2 Iris MacBrayne 02:07, 3 Piper Marriott 02:08.
Age 9-10 (1km)
Boys: 1 Lawrie Agnew 03:50, 2 Thomas Millar 03:51, 3 Ralf Pescod 03:51.
Girls: 1 Isla Pringle 04:04, 2 Cara McKinven 04:13, 3 Amara Mullen 04:15.
Age 11-12 (1.5km)
Boys: 1 Max Grumoli 05:29, 2 Wallace Amaut Nimmo 05:59, 3 Ruaridh Balfour 06:10.
Girls: 1 Erika Bain 06:41, 2 Quinn Anderson 07:04, 3 Christina McMillan 07:04.
Age 13-14 (2km)
Boys: 1 Murray Mackay 07:49, 2 Millar Mackay 07:55, 3 Olly Shaw 08:05.
Girls: 1 Evie Southwick 08:35, 2 Calla Anderson 08:55, 3 Mica Amaut Nimmo 09:44.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.