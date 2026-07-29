A granny and granddaughter achieved a unique family double at the annual Dalmally Golf Club Open played at the Strathorchy course at the weekend.
While visiting from her home in Borganes in Iceland, keen golfer Lana Harley was invited by her granny Rena Ritchie to compete in the competition and before they knew it both players had scooped the two top prizes, Lana claiming first place in the scratch competition while Rena prevailed in the handicap section.
In the Gents competitions, Helensburgh golfer Kory Kirkhope was victorious by a single shot over Jim Hunter from Dunaverty to capture the scratch prize, with home player Andrew Fraser claiming a handsome six shot victory over second placed Vic Cox from Craignure in the handicap section.
Competing golfers from throughout Argyll and further afield enjoyed favorable course conditions before being treated to hospitality in the clubhouse afterwards.
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