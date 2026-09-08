Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd primary section had two teams competing at Dalmally Show this year.
The players enjoyed their day on Saturday September 5 playing against different teams, whilst building their confidence and experience on the pitch. “As always, the club would like to thank the players, parents and supporters who enable them to attend these important community events,” said a spokesperson for the club. “Many thanks to Dalmally show for another successful shinty event.”
New players always welcome at the clubs; Thursday evenings 6pm - 7pm, MacRae Park, Lochgilphead. From Primary 1 through to U14s - and soon U17s too.
Photograph: Gavin Brown
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