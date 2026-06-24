Kilmory won 7-0 against Tayforth at Peffermill. Niall Shaw gave the visitors a 2-minute lead with Kian Crawford scoring twice in each half. Sandy Leiper on the half-hour and Blair McCullough just 3 minutes after the restart got the others.

Women’s Mowi National League



Glengarry 1 Dunadd 7



Dunadd’s impressive start to the season continued as they travelled to Craigard to take on Glengarry in the National League.



Keen to keep the momentum going after their latest league win Dunadd started sharply. After winning the throw-up and Eilidh Cameron feeding it on, Tia Gorrie finished it off for a quick opener.



However, Glengarry just three minutes later, Leona Falconer equalised after a loose ball wasn’t dealt with in the D. The remainder of the first half was fairly even, with Dunadd not quite gelling, and Glengarry getting to the ball first and putting the team under pressure.



Dunadd were still looking dangerous up front and it was captain Eilidh Cameron (snr) who made the breakthrough and led the team in 1-2 at the break.



In the second half, Dunadd finally started playing some better shinty and the next four goals were top notch.



Cameron (snr) struck with pinpoint power and accuracy on 51 minutes, to gain a well-deserved hat-trick.



Rosie MacDonald, not being closed down, steadied herself, took aim and fired it top bins on 53 mins.



Eilidh Cameron (jnr) found space on the wing and lobbed her shot in from distance over the keeper’s head on 54 mins.



Finally, Grace Drummond, picking the ball up in midfield, finished in a similar fashion on 74 mins.