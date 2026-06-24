Dunadd and Kilmory Camanachd’s senior teams both came away with solid victories from their weekend matches, while their primary-age juniors acquited themselves well in the annual Fraser MacPhee tournament in Fort William.
Mowi South Division 2
Tayforth 0 Kilmory 7
Kilmory won 7-0 against Tayforth at Peffermill.
Niall Shaw gave the visitors a 2-minute lead with Kian Crawford scoring twice in each half. Sandy Leiper on the half-hour and Blair McCullough just 3 minutes after the restart got the others.
Women’s Mowi National League
Glengarry 1 Dunadd 7
Dunadd’s impressive start to the season continued as they travelled to Craigard to take on Glengarry in the National League.
Keen to keep the momentum going after their latest league win Dunadd started sharply. After winning the throw-up and Eilidh Cameron feeding it on, Tia Gorrie finished it off for a quick opener.
However, Glengarry just three minutes later, Leona Falconer equalised after a loose ball wasn’t dealt with in the D. The remainder of the first half was fairly even, with Dunadd not quite gelling, and Glengarry getting to the ball first and putting the team under pressure.
Dunadd were still looking dangerous up front and it was captain Eilidh Cameron (snr) who made the breakthrough and led the team in 1-2 at the break.
In the second half, Dunadd finally started playing some better shinty and the next four goals were top notch.
Cameron (snr) struck with pinpoint power and accuracy on 51 minutes, to gain a well-deserved hat-trick.
Rosie MacDonald, not being closed down, steadied herself, took aim and fired it top bins on 53 mins.
Eilidh Cameron (jnr) found space on the wing and lobbed her shot in from distance over the keeper’s head on 54 mins.
Finally, Grace Drummond, picking the ball up in midfield, finished in a similar fashion on 74 mins.
Inveraray 3 Badenoch 10
League leaders Badenoch B won 10-3 against Inveraray in their 1pm throw up at The Winterton.
Hannah MacDonald scored all three Inveraray goals but six-goal Lexi Farquhar, Kate McAdam’s brace and goals from Kayla Gow and Orla Olds earned the visitors both points.
The Fraser MacPhee shinty tournament
The sun shone all day for 18 primary age teams who travelled from far and wide for the annual Fraser MacPhee shinty tournament in Fort William.
Included among players from the north and Central Belt were Kilmory Camanachd juniors.
Two teams travelled north and while the teams were not placed, it was an opportunity for the players to gain experience and play different teams.
Ruaraidh Livingstone, however, came away with the prize for the P7 speed hitting challenge.
In the P5s Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar (BSGLA) was the winning team and Kingussie took home the trophy for the P7s and under.
The MacPhee family and Fort William Shinty Club thanked all the volunteers who helped out on the day, particularly the referees, first aiders and snack bar helpers.
MacQuisten Juvenile Cup final
Kyles Athletic under-17 4 Oban Camanachd under-17 7
Oban Camanachd won the MacQuisten Juvenile Cup, coming from behind to beat Kyles Athletic 7-4 in their 12.30pm throw up at Peterson Park.
The sides were tied at 2-2 with Finn MacKechnie and Innes MacKay scoring for Camanachd and Olly MacVicar netting twice for Kyles.
Olly MacVicar went on to score twice more to have Kyles 4-2 ahead before Finn MacKechnie and Innes MacKay both scored again to make it 4-4.
The Oban youngsters went on to take the trophy through goals from Lewis Jordan, Scott Campbell and Innes MacKay whose hat-trick goal was the pick of the bunch as he flicked the ball over two defenders before hitting it on the drop and the ball flew by the keeper.
A spokesperson for Kyles said: “Congratulations to Oban Camanachd for taking the win.
“While the result didn’t go our way, every player should be proud of the effort, commitment and teamwork they showed in the final. It’s a squad effort and every player played their part.
“There were many positives to take from the final. Some terrific team play and some really strong individual performances.
“With such a going squad our future is bright and this experience will make us stronger for it.”
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