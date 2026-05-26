The heaviest catch for Kintyre came from Archie McCallum with a bag weighing 7lb 4oz. James Montgomery recorded Lochgilphead’s top catch with 1lb 13oz.

The Kintyre club thanked Lochgilphead anglers for their support and turnout, and said they are already looking forward to the return leg of the competition, which will take place in Lochgilphead in September.