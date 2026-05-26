Kintyre Angling Club welcomed members of Lochgilphead and District Angling Club for the first leg of their annual inter-club competition on Sunday, May 10, at Lussa Loch, Auchalochy and Loch Ruan.
Despite difficult fishing conditions caused by a strong north wind and bright sunshine, both clubs enjoyed a successful day with an excellent turnout of anglers.
Kintyre recorded the winning total weight with 27lb 6oz, while Lochgilphead finished with 3lb 9oz.
The heaviest catch for Kintyre came from Archie McCallum with a bag weighing 7lb 4oz. James Montgomery recorded Lochgilphead’s top catch with 1lb 13oz.
The Kintyre club thanked Lochgilphead anglers for their support and turnout, and said they are already looking forward to the return leg of the competition, which will take place in Lochgilphead in September.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.