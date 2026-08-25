Six Kintyre Amateur Swimming Club swimmers travelled to the Citadel in Ayr for the South Ayrshire Open Meet, recording a string of personal bests and medals.
Twelve-year-old Erika Bain produced eight personal best times from eight individual events. She broke 40 seconds for the first time in the 50m backstroke, finishing fifth in 39.85 seconds, before cutting 11.39 seconds from her previous best in the 200m breaststroke to place fourth in 3:25.10.
Erika claimed bronze in the 100m freestyle after reducing her previous best by 8.72 seconds. She then took silver in the 50m freestyle in 32.74 seconds, just one hundredth of a second behind the winner. She completed the weekend by cutting more than 17 seconds from her 200m freestyle best to record 2:38.19.
Ten-year-old Robbie Cox competed in nine events and finished third in the 100m butterfly, taking 14.51 seconds off his previous best. Competing in the 12-and-under age group, he also recorded several further personal bests across the weekend.
Jamie Burns and Thomas Millar, both 11, also showed encouraging progress. Jamie cut 7.45 seconds from his previous best in the 100m freestyle, while Thomas was part of Kintyre’s mixed 4x50m freestyle relay team.
Fourteen-year-old Kyle McQuaker won one silver and four bronze medals, recording nine personal bests from 11 swims. He took silver in the 50m backstroke with a short-course personal best of 32.38 seconds, before claiming bronze in the 200m butterfly after cutting 11.03 seconds from his previous best.
Kyle later travelled to Aberdeen Sports Village for the Scottish Summer Meet, having achieved qualifying times for three events.
In the 50m freestyle, he recorded 28.57 seconds to finish 24th. The following day, he set a new long-course personal best of 1:09.44 in the 100m backstroke to qualify fourth fastest for the final. He finished sixth in the final in 1:09.47.
On the final day, Kyle qualified sixth fastest for the 200m backstroke final after recording 2:32.77 in the heats. He improved on every split in the final to set another long-course personal best of 2:30.01, cutting 2.76 seconds from his previous best and again finishing sixth.
The club also visited Islay for a friendly meet involving 18 Kintyre swimmers and competitors from Islay and Jura Dolphins Amateur Swimming Club before the summer break.
Training has now resumed for the 2026/27 season, with nine Kintyre swimmers due to represent the club at the North Ayrshire meets at the Portal in Irvine.
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