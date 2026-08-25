Twelve-year-old Erika Bain produced eight personal best times from eight individual events. She broke 40 seconds for the first time in the 50m backstroke, finishing fifth in 39.85 seconds, before cutting 11.39 seconds from her previous best in the 200m breaststroke to place fourth in 3:25.10.

Erika claimed bronze in the 100m freestyle after reducing her previous best by 8.72 seconds. She then took silver in the 50m freestyle in 32.74 seconds, just one hundredth of a second behind the winner. She completed the weekend by cutting more than 17 seconds from her 200m freestyle best to record 2:38.19.