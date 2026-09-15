Twenty-seven pairs took part in Tarbert Golf Club’s Archie Black Memorial Day, held at a rain-drenched Glenralloch.
Despite the poor conditions on Saturday September 12, it is testament to the man that Archie Black was that so many people still turned out to honour his memory.
The competition was played as a Stableford with both players’ scores counting.There were numerous spot prizes also on offer, with three of them being sponsored by Springbank Distillery.
First place went to Allan Blair and Gary Knox with a brilliant score of 68 points and in second place were husband and wife team, Andrew and Laura Henderson on 64, with Iain Macalister and Iain Johnstone third also on 64 but with the poorer inward half.
Best gents’ gross score was Iain Macalister with Fiona McLeod taking the ladies’ prize. The ladies’ longest drive was from Lindsay McGeachy, the gents’ was James Smyth; closest to the pin in two at the sixth was Iain McLeod, who almost holed his second shot and David Ronald was closest to the pin at the 8th.
Captain Andrew Henderson, helped by wife Laura, did their usual exemplary job with the presentation of prizes while thanking the ladies of the club for the terrific job of keeping everyone fed and watered and the greenkeeping staff for presenting the course so well despite the awful rain of the previous week.
Archie’s nephew David Ronald, on behalf of the family, thanked everyone for attending the event and spoke so well with some stories of his time with Archie at the golf course.
Bruce MacNab, on behalf of the club, paid tribute to Archie’s 50-plus years of being part of the club, his achievements, the silverware won and the lasting impact that Archie has had at Glenralloch. Those in attendance finished off with a toast to Archie Black Champion Golfer.
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