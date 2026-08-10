Lochaber RFC 21
Caithness RFC 14
Donnie Maclennan Memorial
The recent summer weather stepped out for a break last Saturday as Lochaber and Caithness faced off in a pre-season fixture in memory of Donnie Maclennan - a Lochaber man who played for both teams.
Torrential rain and blustery conditions at Banavie failed to dampen the spirits of both teams.
A moments silence was held for Donnie before the match got under way.
It was evident from the start what kind of game the crowd - who braved the elements - were in for as scrums were exchanged frequently throughout the first 20 minutes due to the slippery conditions causing issues with ball in hand.
Neither team was able to gain the advantage in the first quarter and it was Caithness who struck first in the second when, exploiting a gap left at the ruck, the Caithness scrum half darted through to touch down under the posts.
Lochaber bounced back quickly, hounding the Caithness back line and forcing turnovers. A smart kick over the top from Boyd was well read by Archie Campbell whose smart diagonal run allowed Hamish Kelly an easy score under the posts. Callum Boyd converted to make it 7-7 at the halfway point.
During the break an oak tree was planted by Donnie’s family along with friend and former team mate Alastair Gibson in his memory.
Rain continued to pelt down after the restart with errors from both sides slowing the game down.
Lochaber stayed strong against a pack of forwards known for their strength in the scrum and this consistency paid off when another solid set-piece allowed Ryan Davies to set Boyd off who beat a few defenders before popping a pass to Campbell to score under the posts.
Lochaber didn’t let up as they searched for a third try to put the result beyond reach. A smartly timed pass allowed Findlay Ireland an unstoppable charge to the line to finish under the posts and another Boyd conversion made it 21-7.
Despite bodies beginning to tire Lochaber kept up the dogged defence before the penalty count caught up with them and Caithness scored to make the scoreline look less once sided.
Man of the match was Liam Ryan at hooker whose solid scrummaging, tidy defensive play and smart play on attack was a big contribution to the win.
Following the final whistle Lochaber Captain Ben Fulford was presented with a memorial trophy from Donnie’s son.
Lochaber: Josh Mackay, Liam Ryan, Gregor McPherson, Findlay Ireland, Andrew Sutherland, Tom Moore (vc), Ben Fulford (c), Callum Macdonald, Ryan Davies (vc), Callum Boyd, Stuart Hinchcliffe, Alex Drysdale, Archie Campbell, Hamish Kelly, Joe Macdonald. Subs: George Forth, Ross McTaggart, Taylor Barr.
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