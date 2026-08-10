Torrential rain and blustery conditions at Banavie failed to dampen the spirits of both teams.

A moments silence was held for Donnie before the match got under way.

It was evident from the start what kind of game the crowd - who braved the elements - were in for as scrums were exchanged frequently throughout the first 20 minutes due to the slippery conditions causing issues with ball in hand.

Neither team was able to gain the advantage in the first quarter and it was Caithness who struck first in the second when, exploiting a gap left at the ruck, the Caithness scrum half darted through to touch down under the posts.

Lochaber bounced back quickly, hounding the Caithness back line and forcing turnovers. A smart kick over the top from Boyd was well read by Archie Campbell whose smart diagonal run allowed Hamish Kelly an easy score under the posts. Callum Boyd converted to make it 7-7 at the halfway point.