Lochgilphead Golf Club has hosted its first junior club championships since 2019 - and this was one to remember!
The fabulous weekend of golf from the junior section threw up a bonus hole-in-one from the junior handicap champion in the process.
There were some great scores and in turn there will be some great handicap cuts.
Results: Lochgilphead Golf Club Junior Club Champion 2026 - Alexander Cunningham, 166 gross; Junior Handicap Champion 2026 - Innes MacCuaig, 81 points.
It was young Innes who provided the clubhouse spectators with a thrilling finish on his final hole, when he played a hole-in-one.
“Thank you to our current Gents Champion, Adrian Angus, for being on hand to present the prizes, “ said a spokespeson fo the club.
“Thank you to Jamie, Fiona, Gemma and Stephen for keeping players and spectators well fed and watered.”
Next Saturday the club will be hosting a Junior Open.
All details are on the club’s Facebook page for entries.
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