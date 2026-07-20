There were some great scores and in turn there will be some great handicap cuts.

The fabulous weekend of golf from the junior section threw up a bonus hole-in-one from the junior handicap champion in the process.

Alexander Cunningham is handed the Junior Club Championship trophy by gents champion Adrian Angus. Photograph: Lochgilphead Golf Club

Alexander Cunningham is handed the Junior Club Championship trophy by gents champion Adrian Angus. Photograph: Lochgilphead Golf Club

It was young Innes who provided the clubhouse spectators with a thrilling finish on his final hole, when he played a hole-in-one.



“Thank you to our current Gents Champion, Adrian Angus, for being on hand to present the prizes, “ said a spokespeson fo the club.



“Thank you to Jamie, Fiona, Gemma and Stephen for keeping players and spectators well fed and watered.”



Next Saturday the club will be hosting a Junior Open.



All details are on the club’s Facebook page for entries.