The tournament featured some excellent bowling and several closely contested matches, making for an exciting day’s competition.



It was particularly encouraging to see two youth teams from Campbeltown taking part.



The young players showed great commitment against some tough teams, and they travelled on the first bus at 6.20am and returning home at 10.20pm on the last bus. Their efforts were rewarded with an impressive run to the alternate semi-finals.



The final saw defending champions, skipped by Angus Brodie from Campbeltown, face Robert Todd from Campbeltown’s team, including Scott Gargan and Roddy MacDonald of Lochgilphead in a thrilling contest.