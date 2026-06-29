Fourteen teams from Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig, Tarbert, Campbeltown and Oban competed on Saturday June 27 in the annual Burnside Open Triples at Lochgilphead Bowling Club, with players battling it out for the coveted trophy.
The tournament featured some excellent bowling and several closely contested matches, making for an exciting day’s competition.
It was particularly encouraging to see two youth teams from Campbeltown taking part.
The young players showed great commitment against some tough teams, and they travelled on the first bus at 6.20am and returning home at 10.20pm on the last bus. Their efforts were rewarded with an impressive run to the alternate semi-finals.
The final saw defending champions, skipped by Angus Brodie from Campbeltown, face Robert Todd from Campbeltown’s team, including Scott Gargan and Roddy MacDonald of Lochgilphead in a thrilling contest.
After five ends, the score was locked at 4-4, forcing an extra end to decide the winner. In a nail-biting finish, everything came down to the final bowl.
Angus played a brave drive into the head but was unfortunate to leave one of Robert’s bowls closest to the jack, giving Robert Todd’s team the winning shot and the Burnside Open Triples title.
The club would like to extend its sincere thanks to MK and Sons for sponsoring this year’s event.
The continued support of local businesses is vital in helping community sporting events like this take place, and their generosity is greatly appreciated.
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