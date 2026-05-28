Driving his Ford Escort MK2 and accompanied by co-driver Phil Sandham, Willie rose to the challenge of the eight-stage race.

Willie Beattie, proprietor of Kilmartin Autos, took part in the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally on May 24, a round of the Scottish Rally Championship.

During the morning’s four stages, Willie delivered a solid performance, making only one mistake when he clipped a straw bale on a chicane, pushing in the wings.

After recovering from the error in the opening stages, Willie’s team worked hard to service the car in preparation for a repeat run.

The surging Lochgilphead debutant learned to trust his tyres completely and used the car’s suspension to full effect, finishing 10th out of the 20 teams in his class.

A strong debut was capped off with the team placing 44th out of 130 cars overall.

The next event is the Argyll Rally, based in Dunoon, which begins on June 19.