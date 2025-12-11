The draw for the 2026 Macaulay Cup, showing the teams who will vie each other for one of shinty’s most coveted titles, took place at the trophy’s home, The Oban Times, on Wednesday.
And here, without further ado, are the results of the draw, which you can also watch below:
Macaulay Cup Draw 2026
South
First Round
Oban Celtic (H) vs Aberdour (A)
Col Glen (H) vs Bute (A)
Oban Camanachd (H) vs Inveraray (A)
Kyles Athletic (H) vs Glasgow Mid Argyll (A)
Quarter Finals
Oban Camanachd / Inveraray vs Col Glen / Bute
Oban Celtic / Aberdour vs Kyles Athletic / Glasgow Mid Argyll
Semi Finals
Oban Camanachd / Inveraray / Col Glen / Bute v Oban Celtic / Aberdour / Kyles Athletic / Glasgow Mid Argyll
North
First Round
Caberfeidh (H) vs Fort William (A)
Newtonmore (H) vs Kinlochshiel (A)
Lovat (H) vs Skye (A)
Kingussie (H) vs Lochaber (A)
Quarter Finals
Newtonmore / Kinlochshiel vs Kingussie / Lochaber
Lovat / Skye vs Caberfeidh / Fort William
Semi Finals
Newtonmore / Kinlochshiel / Kingussie / Lochaber v Lovat / Skye Camanachd / Caberfeidh / Fort William
Oban Camanachd will play all their ties at Mossfield if they progress in this year’s Macaulay Cup competition.
The Macaulay draw is always one of the first signs of a fast approaching new shinty season and the red and blacks from Oban were edged out 1-0 by Kingussie in last year’s final after raising the trophy themselves just 12 months earlier.
Oban Camanachd were drawn against Inveraray in the first round.
Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Every year with the Macaulay, we want to have as many games at Mossfield as possible and we have been pretty lucky in that respect over the last 3-4 years.
“We’ll have a tough game against Inveraray, and they’ll pose us a threat. They have been in the National Division for a while now and it’s been a bit of a regrouping for them, but the current squad seem to be getting better each year.
“The draw is made all the way through to the final, but we won’t look too far ahead although we are happy that the quarter-finals are at Mossfield if we do get through.
“It’s been fantastic to have taken part in the last four Macaulay finals, and the only let-down is that we’ve only managed to win one of them, but we’ll give it our best to try and win it again next season.
“The Macaulay final itself is a huge day in the calendar for the whole club, and I think the Macaulay Association do a great job of running the event. Everyone says it is one of the best organised competitions.
“There is also an added incentive for the club as the two under-14 teams from the finalists also get to compete for a trophy on the pitch on the day which is a great idea.
"We have a responsibility to ourselves to get to the final, but I also think we have a responsibility to our under-14s too as they absolutely loved playing on the big pitch against Kingussie last year before our game.
"I’m sure the youngsters will be keeping an eye on how we progress in the hope that they can go back there again next season, and they’d be buzzing if that was the case.”
Oban Celtic, newly promoted to the Mowi National Division at the end of last season, will also enjoy home advantage in the opening round as they welcome Aberdour, and should they win through, their quarter-final tie against either Kyles Athletic or Glasgow Mid Argyll will also take place in Oban.
Oban Celtic manager Cammy MacCallum said: “This is a very good draw for us and having home advantage should hopefully work well in our favour. Aberdour are a decent enough side though, so we’ll not be taking anything for granted.”
Oban Celtic played Aberdour twice in Mowi South Division 1 last season, winning 4-2 in Oban before drawing 2-2 in Fife.
Also in the south, there is a tasty south tie between Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll at Tighnabruaich whilst Col Glen, newly promoted to the Mowi Premiership at the end of last season, welcome Bute.
The Macaulay Association Camanachd Cup is competed for by the eight highest-placed league teams from the north and south areas of Scotland at the end of the previous season.
It is one of the five trophies that are considered to be part of the Grand Slam in the sport of shinty.
The current holders are Kingussie, who won the title back-to-back in 2024 and 2025.
The first round ties are scheduled for Saturday May 9 2026.
The final will be played at Oban’s Mossfield Stadium on Saturday August 22 2026, and will be broadcast live on the BBC.
The Macaulay Cup was first presented in 1947 by Flora Macaulay, then editor of The Oban Times.
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