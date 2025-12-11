Oban Camanachd will play all their ties at Mossfield if they progress in this year’s Macaulay Cup competition.

The Macaulay draw is always one of the first signs of a fast approaching new shinty season and the red and blacks from Oban were edged out 1-0 by Kingussie in last year’s final after raising the trophy themselves just 12 months earlier.

Oban Camanachd were drawn against Inveraray in the first round.

Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Every year with the Macaulay, we want to have as many games at Mossfield as possible and we have been pretty lucky in that respect over the last 3-4 years.

“We’ll have a tough game against Inveraray, and they’ll pose us a threat. They have been in the National Division for a while now and it’s been a bit of a regrouping for them, but the current squad seem to be getting better each year.

“The draw is made all the way through to the final, but we won’t look too far ahead although we are happy that the quarter-finals are at Mossfield if we do get through.

“It’s been fantastic to have taken part in the last four Macaulay finals, and the only let-down is that we’ve only managed to win one of them, but we’ll give it our best to try and win it again next season.

“The Macaulay final itself is a huge day in the calendar for the whole club, and I think the Macaulay Association do a great job of running the event. Everyone says it is one of the best organised competitions.

“There is also an added incentive for the club as the two under-14 teams from the finalists also get to compete for a trophy on the pitch on the day which is a great idea.

"We have a responsibility to ourselves to get to the final, but I also think we have a responsibility to our under-14s too as they absolutely loved playing on the big pitch against Kingussie last year before our game.

"I’m sure the youngsters will be keeping an eye on how we progress in the hope that they can go back there again next season, and they’d be buzzing if that was the case.”