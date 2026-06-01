After the recent spell of hot, settled weather, cooler and damper conditions greeted the 21 ladies of Dunaverty Golf Club who took to the course last Saturday for the first round of the Championship and Centenary Trophy competitions.
Playing steadily in the first group of the day, Ailie MacBrayne carded a nett 65 to set the pace for the field.
As conditions deteriorated and heavier rain arrived, only Margaret MacFarlane was able to match her score, with MacBrayne eventually claiming the Centenary Trophy on the better inward half.
The remaining competitors were unable to better the leading scores as the weather made conditions increasingly challenging throughout the day.
A club spokesperson said: “Well done to all who braved the damp weather conditions.”
Centenary Trophy results: 1 Ailie MacBrayne 75-10=65 (BIH), 2 Margaret MacFarlane 90-25=65, 3 Inez Ronald 93-27=66 (BIH). Lowest gross: Ailie MacBrayne 75.
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