Hot on the heels of two pairs victories, David MacBrayne made it a hat-trick of wins at the start of the new season at Dunaverty Golf Club.
He was one of 26 ladies and gents who took to the course to play for the Mulligan Trophy last Sunday.
This unusual format allows players to replay one poor shot per hole in exchange for the sacrifice of a stroke from their handicap, up to a maximum of 18 per round or until no handicap remains.
Two players tied for the title, with Alex Arkell returning an excellent nett 61 before David came in with a matching score, taking the trophy by virtue of a better inward half.
Highest lady on the day was third-placed Elizabeth Marrison with a superb nett 65.
A club spokesperson said: “Thanks to Jonathan Barbour, Campbell MacBrayne and all volunteers for the great condition of the course, and to Eve Gaughan and staff at The Putt Stop for their usual high-quality food and service.”
Result: 1 David MacBrayne 73-12=61 (bih), 2 Alex Arkell 73-12=61, 3 Elizabeth Marrison 77-12=65 (bih).
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.