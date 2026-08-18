Margaret MacFarlane won Dunaverty Golf Club’s ladies Charles Hunter Strokeplay competition after two rounds played on consecutive Tuesdays this month.
At the end of play after the first round, on Tuesday August 4, the results were: 1 Lindsay Garrett 70-10=60, 2 Katie Cappello 83-22=61, 3 Elizabeth Marrison 79-14=65; lowest gross: Lindsay Garrett 70.
With all to play for, the results for the second round, on August 11, were: 1 Linn Coffield 85-24=61, 2 Margaret MacFarlane 87-25=62, 3 Inez Ronald 90-24=66 (bih); lowest gross: Ailie MacBrayne 78.
The final standings after the two rounds were: 1 Margaret MacFarlane 67+62=129, 2 Lindsay Garrett 60+70=130, 3 Elizabeth Marrison 65+66=131.
“Well done to all who took part,” said a club spokesperson.
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