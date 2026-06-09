Dunaverty Golf Club’s ladies contested the June Medal and the second round of the Championship last Saturday in overcast, cool but dry conditions, with 13 players taking part.
The highlight of the day came from lifelong member Mairi MacMillan, who thrilled her fellow competitors with a hole-in-one at the fourth hole. MacMillan then went on to set the early pace with a nett 67.
However, her lead was short-lived as Maureen Johnstone, playing in the following group, returned a nett 66 to move into top spot.
That score was then bettered by Katharine Hardman, whose nett 65 proved enough to secure the June Medal.
Katie Cappello matched Hardman’s score, but Hardman claimed victory on the better inward half.
Result: 1 Katharine Hardman 79-14=65 (bih), 2 Katie Cappello 88-23=65, 3 Maureen Johnstone 92-26=66. Lowest gross: Katharine Hardman 79.
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