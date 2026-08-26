Early starter James Smyth set the clubhouse lead in the opening round with a terrific gross 70, which also put him at the top of the nett section on 59.

John MacNab played his usual steady game and, apart from a double bogey at the ninth, was pleased with a gross 71.

However, the round of the day came from Bruce MacNab, who shot a four-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead. His round included six birdies, a double bogey and 11 pars, giving Bruce his best ever round at Glenralloch.