The first two rounds of the Tarbert Golf Club Championship took place at Glenralloch last weekend in perfect golfing conditions.
Early starter James Smyth set the clubhouse lead in the opening round with a terrific gross 70, which also put him at the top of the nett section on 59.
John MacNab played his usual steady game and, apart from a double bogey at the ninth, was pleased with a gross 71.
However, the round of the day came from Bruce MacNab, who shot a four-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead. His round included six birdies, a double bogey and 11 pars, giving Bruce his best ever round at Glenralloch.
In the nett trophy, James MacNab was next best on 64. Magic 2s were recorded by C Smyth, P McLean and A Henderson.
On Sunday, the best nett scores came from Chris Smyth and James MacNab, both on 68. Bruce MacNab was best of the gross scores on 72, followed by Iain Macalister on 73 and John MacNab on 76. James MacNab recorded a Magic 2 at the 17th.
Sam Andrews Trophy: Bruce MacNab 134, James MacNab 147, John MacNab 152.
Nett Trophy: James Smyth 131, James MacNab 132, Bruce MacNab 132.
The final two rounds take place this weekend, along with the second round of the John Reid Quaich and the Senior Championship.
The presentation will be held on Sunday, with the time to be announced on the club’s Facebook page.
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