Round three of the gents’ championship was played last Saturday, in windy and showery conditions. Nevertheless, both Jake MacMillan and Campbell McCallum returned very commendable scores of 75 gross.

In the handicap category, Milo Techner recorded an excellent 61, ahead of a string of players on 68.

MacPhail extended his overall lead with a fine three-over-par 73, one shot ahead of Andrew Wallace.

Day two of the competition presented similar challenging weather conditions, with some heavy showers in the afternoon.

From the 84-man field, the best net score in round one was achieved by Robert McGarrie with an outstanding 60.

The 2006 past winner set the pace early in the competition with a superb 68 gross, leading Dean Ratcliff, who shot 72, by four strokes, with G MacMillan a further shot back.

MacPhail finished on 295 over four rounds, with G MacMillan closing on 296 after birdieing the final hole of the championship.

This proved to be moving day for those targeting the top prize, as MacPhail’s lead of eight shots was cut to three over G MacMillan with the final round to be played on Sunday.

The fourth and final round of the competition was played in very favourable weather conditions. The best gross score posted was an outstanding three-under-par 67 by Ratcliff, outshining an excellent 69 by Michael Morrison.

Groups of spectators followed the final group and were treated to a high-quality contest, with both MacPhail and G MacMillan out in one-under-par 34.

After a run of bogeys, MacPhail’s par at the 18th was enough to clinch the title despite a great effort from G MacMillan, who birdied the final hole.

The best combined net score for rounds one and two, and winner of the Jim Scally Trophy with a total of 126, was Techner, with Ross Robertson second.

Techner also claimed the junior club championship on the 18-hole course.

The best combined net score for rounds three and four, and winner of the Bob Ballantyne Shield with a total of 137, was Stuart Gillespie, with Morris Howat second.

In the seniors’ club championship, determined over the first two rounds, the winner with a total of 141 was MacPhail. Runner-up was Trevor Wignall on 149.

On the Pans Course, the ladies’ championship was played over three rounds, with Karen Henderson prevailing with a fine total of 240, edging out past winner Catherine Reid on 249.

The best ladies’ scratch scores in rounds one, two and three were recorded by Linda Wallace, Henderson and Reid respectively.

In the junior championships, also played on the Pans Course, Jack Reid was the nine-hole boys’ club champion, Miller Sargent won the three-hole boys’ championship and Rhyia Blair was the three-hole girls’ champion.