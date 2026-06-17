In Machrihanish Golf Club’s 150th anniversary year, Calum MacPhail claimed the gents’ club championship after holding off George MacMillan by a single stroke in a closely fought contest.
MacPhail finished on 295 over four rounds, with G MacMillan closing on 296 after birdieing the final hole of the championship.
The 2006 past winner set the pace early in the competition with a superb 68 gross, leading Dean Ratcliff, who shot 72, by four strokes, with G MacMillan a further shot back.
From the 84-man field, the best net score in round one was achieved by Robert McGarrie with an outstanding 60.
Day two of the competition presented similar challenging weather conditions, with some heavy showers in the afternoon.
MacPhail extended his overall lead with a fine three-over-par 73, one shot ahead of Andrew Wallace.
In the handicap category, Milo Techner recorded an excellent 61, ahead of a string of players on 68.
Round three of the gents’ championship was played last Saturday, in windy and showery conditions. Nevertheless, both Jake MacMillan and Campbell McCallum returned very commendable scores of 75 gross.
This proved to be moving day for those targeting the top prize, as MacPhail’s lead of eight shots was cut to three over G MacMillan with the final round to be played on Sunday.
The fourth and final round of the competition was played in very favourable weather conditions. The best gross score posted was an outstanding three-under-par 67 by Ratcliff, outshining an excellent 69 by Michael Morrison.
Groups of spectators followed the final group and were treated to a high-quality contest, with both MacPhail and G MacMillan out in one-under-par 34.
After a run of bogeys, MacPhail’s par at the 18th was enough to clinch the title despite a great effort from G MacMillan, who birdied the final hole.
The best combined net score for rounds one and two, and winner of the Jim Scally Trophy with a total of 126, was Techner, with Ross Robertson second.
Techner also claimed the junior club championship on the 18-hole course.
The best combined net score for rounds three and four, and winner of the Bob Ballantyne Shield with a total of 137, was Stuart Gillespie, with Morris Howat second.
In the seniors’ club championship, determined over the first two rounds, the winner with a total of 141 was MacPhail. Runner-up was Trevor Wignall on 149.
On the Pans Course, the ladies’ championship was played over three rounds, with Karen Henderson prevailing with a fine total of 240, edging out past winner Catherine Reid on 249.
The best ladies’ scratch scores in rounds one, two and three were recorded by Linda Wallace, Henderson and Reid respectively.
In the junior championships, also played on the Pans Course, Jack Reid was the nine-hole boys’ club champion, Miller Sargent won the three-hole boys’ championship and Rhyia Blair was the three-hole girls’ champion.
A club spokesperson said: “Despite variable weather conditions over the two weekends, the level of golf was very high, and we thank all competitors and congratulate all our winners.
“Thanks go out to Jennie Dunn and her staff in the pro shop for organising the event and to all the clubhouse staff for first class hospitality over the two championship weekends.
“Over the past few weeks, many players – both locals and visitors – have commented on the excellent presentation of both courses and this is testament to the hard work put in by all the green-keeping staff.”
Juniors – Three-hole: 1 Miller Sargent 42, 2 Archie Reid 43, 3 Evan Mcaulay 46; girls: Rhyia Blair. Nine-hole boys (2 rounds): 1 Jack Reid 91, 2 Thomas Millar 93, 3 Murray MacKay 93. Championship Course – 18-hole junior champion (2 rounds): Milo Techner 180.
Ladies’ championship (Pans Course, 3 rounds): R1 handicap Karen Henderson 69, scratch Linda Wallace 83; R2 handicap Mary McIntyre 72, scratch Karen Henderson 82; R3 handicap Catherine Dobbie 70, scratch Catherine Reid 80. Handicap silver division: Karen Henderson 216. Runner-up: Catherine Reid 249. Champion: Karen Henderson 240.
Gents’ championship (Championship Course, 4 rounds): R1 handicap Robert McGarrie 60; R2 handicap Milo Techner 61. Jim Scally Trophy (best net R1+R2): 1 Milo Techner 126, 2 Ross Robertson 138. Senior championship (best scratch R1+R2): 1 Calum MacPhail 141, 2 Trevor Wignall 149. Bob Ballantyne Shield (best net R3+R4): 1 Stuart Gillespie 137, 2 Morris Howat 140. Club championship scratch: 1 Calum MacPhail 295, 2 George MacMillan 296, 3 Dean Ratcliff 300, 4 Jake MacMillan 307.
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