Campbeltown Bowling Club held this year’s Mac’s Taxis-sponsored Two-Bowl Pairs in sunny conditions, with 12 teams taking to the green.
Play took place throughout the day in two sections of six teams, with four pairs eventually qualifying for the semi-finals.
The first saw a convincing win for Jimmy Anderson and Gavin McLachlan over Andy and Charley Gilchrist.
In the second semi-final, Johnnie McLean and Neil McCormick took an early lead over Jessie Andrew and Linda Brannigan. Their advantage was reduced to just a couple of shots in the closing stages, but Johnnie and Neil held on to secure their place in the final.
The resulting final proved an entertaining and closely-fought contest.
Jimmy and Gavin moved into an early 5-1 lead with some strong play, before a take-out for four by Johnnie levelled the scores.
Six shots were shared over the next few ends, leaving the teams level going into the last.
A front toucher from Gavin gave his team the advantage and, although it was moved, it could not be bettered, proving enough to give Jimmy and Gavin this year’s title.
Club president Lorraine Brodie conducted the prizegiving, thanking the committee, helpers, players and spectators for their support and work throughout the day.
She gave special mention to the continued generous sponsorship and support of Mac’s Taxis, which is greatly appreciated by the club and vital to the running of the competition.
Archie and Angela Mathieson were then invited to present the trophy and prizes to the winners, bringing an enjoyable day on the green to a close.
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