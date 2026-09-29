Play took place throughout the day in two sections of six teams, with four pairs eventually qualifying for the semi-finals.

The first saw a convincing win for Jimmy Anderson and Gavin McLachlan over Andy and Charley Gilchrist.

In the second semi-final, Johnnie McLean and Neil McCormick took an early lead over Jessie Andrew and Linda Brannigan. Their advantage was reduced to just a couple of shots in the closing stages, but Johnnie and Neil held on to secure their place in the final.