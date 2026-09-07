Lossiemouth 4
Fort William 1
North of Scotland Cup
A brave and battling performance against Highland League opponents was overshadowed by a social media stramash in the wake of Fort William’s defeat to Lossiemouth.
Fort William’s Manager, Kyle Redpath took to the club’s social media pages in response to criticism of the club’s players’ commitment after the team travelled to the Moray side on the evening of Wednesday September 2 in the first round of the North of Scotland Cup with depleted resources.
Redpath said: "We travelled through to Lossiemouth which is a 2 hour 30 min drive each way on a Wednesday night, a trip any club at our level would severely struggle with.
"Not everyone in our squad has the luxury of being able to take time off work whenever we have a midweek away game.
"We had three outfield subs, none of which had ever played for the first team before and three starters who were making their first starts of the season.
"I was extremely disappointed to read the suggestion that some players simply could not be bothered to travel.
"Our injury list at the moment is extensive. We currently have Martin Munro, Club Captain Andy McLean, Liam Martin, Liam Grant, Andrew Skinner, Iain Boyle, Kadyn Campbell, Adam Morris and Cameron Macleod currently injured.
"Cameron actually played last night despite being injured and John Treasurer is now added to the list after picking up an injury in the game.
"I also read that we should have only local players playing but without the commitment of the players coming from Skye, Mallaig, Aviemore, Inverness etc, alongside the commitment our local players show, then we’d struggle to have a club, simple as that.
"I’d suggest that those with any negative comments around our squad availability turn their attention to supporting the club and come to games to support the players rather than criticising them."
The comments were particularly disappointing as the Lochaber side had actually competed very strongly for the vast majority of the game.
The game remained 0-0 for the first quarter, before Aidan Cruickshank punished the Fort twice within a minute to move Lossiemouth 2-0 ahead.
Mere minutes before half time, Fort’s young player Jack Stephen reduced the deficit.
Only as the match wound down and the scarcity of the bench told, was the tie put to bed as first Baylee Campbell, in the 75th minute and, finally, Ryan Matheson, in the 88th, put the tie out of sight.
Redpath said of the game: "It was always going to be a difficult game but our mentality throughout was excellent, we defended well and created a few chances.
“Lossiemouth fully deserved their victory and we wish them all the best in the next round of the cup.
“We had no game at the weekend and it’ll hopefully provide some much needed recovery time and we can see a few of the injured players return this week as we make the long trip to Thurso."
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