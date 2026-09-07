Fort William’s Manager, Kyle Redpath took to the club’s social media pages in response to criticism of the club’s players’ commitment after the team travelled to the Moray side on the evening of Wednesday September 2 in the first round of the North of Scotland Cup with depleted resources.

Redpath said: "We travelled through to Lossiemouth which is a 2 hour 30 min drive each way on a Wednesday night, a trip any club at our level would severely struggle with.

"Not everyone in our squad has the luxury of being able to take time off work whenever we have a midweek away game.

"We had three outfield subs, none of which had ever played for the first team before and three starters who were making their first starts of the season.

"I was extremely disappointed to read the suggestion that some players simply could not be bothered to travel.