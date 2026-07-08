Kerrera’s Martin Shields is heading to Spain this week to compete in The Cairns Cup - disability golf’s version of The Ryder Cup.
The dad-of-one, who beat the odds after being struck down by Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 2006, has been notching up tournament success across Europe.
Last year he finished third in both the Irish Open for Disability Golfers and the Dutch Open, where he celebrated his first-ever hole-in-one. That followed his maiden tournament win in the Scottish Open for Disability Golfers, where he topped his net category.
Those results meant the Glencruitten Golf Club member qualified for the Open’s flagship end-of-season playoff at North Hants Golf Club, where he competed against the top eight ranked players in Europe in his category.
In 2006, aged 26 and living in Prague, Martin was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Within days, he was in a coma, completely paralysed except for the ability to blink. His family were called to his bedside, fearing the worst.
After nine months in hospital and years of rehabilitation, Martin regained movement, but some damage was permanent. He was left with foot drop – an inability to lift his feet – until he was fitted with life-changing Turbomed braces on each leg.
Golf came into his life by chance during a holiday in Tenerife. A casual round with a friend turned into a passion that has taken him across Europe.
Martin has other tournaments planned for Madrid and Portugal later this year and continues to hope his story will inspire others with disabilities to take up the sport.
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