From July 11 to July 18, the tournament is being held at the prestigious San Roque Club in Sotogrande, Spain, and features top adaptive golfers from Team USA and Team Europe.

The event schedule features three full days of competition alongside a charity golf day, opening and closing ceremonies, and a gala presentation dinner.

Martin is also taking his biggest fans wife Aideen and eight-year-old daughter Nancy family along.

Martin is the only Scot in Team Europe and will be joined by players from England, Wales, Ireland, Turkey, Belgium and Italy.

Local fundraising helps send Martin to play in many of his tournaments although The Cairns Cup is funded from elsewhere.

"It’s a privilege to go and play at this tournament and wear the badge for Glencruitten Golf Club and Oban. Glencruitten is a fantastic club, everyone is so supportive on and off the course. I’m getting messages sent that are so encouraging. People are full of positivity. It’s just amazing," said Martin.