Fort William Bowling Club held its Fitzy Memorial balloted pairs at the Railway Club venue in Inverlochy.
Winners were Maurice Wells and Ian Johnston beating Agnes Thain and Kevin Douglas in the final. Davy Weir & Suzanne Williamson and Bob King & Partner also made it through to the Semi finals.
A great day again - even given the weather was wet. Prizes were presented by Chris Findlay.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.