Gavin McLachlan has been crowned this year’s Argyll Bowling Club champion as a busy spell of finals saw a number of the club’s end-of-season titles decided.
McLachlan lifted the gents’ championship trophy on Friday, August 28, after defeating Bobby Mathieson in a final which featured several swings in momentum.
McLachlan raced into an early 7-0 lead, only for Mathieson to respond with seven unanswered shots to bring the match level at 7-7.
What had looked set to develop into a close contest then swung firmly in McLachlan’s favour as consistent bowling helped him establish a commanding 20-9 advantage.
Mathieson refused to concede and reduced the deficit to 20-13. He was lying three shots on what proved to be the final end, potentially taking his tally to 16, when McLachlan produced the decisive bowl.
With his last delivery, McLachlan picked up the jack to secure the shot he required and seal the championship.
There was further finals action two days later when Shaun Grumoli claimed the past presidents’ title with a 21-10 victory over Gordon Graham.
The pair were closely matched in the early stages, with Grumoli leading 7-5 before taking control and opening up a 17-5 advantage.
Graham battled back to 18-10, but Grumoli’s lead proved too great to overhaul and he went on to complete a strong performance.
Three more titles were decided on the same evening, with Alistair McConnachie, Malcolm Maguire and Max Grumoli collecting silverware.
McConnachie faced Richard Tavendale in the Handicap Trophy contest, with the players beginning on handicap scores of 6 and 7 respectively and the first to 21 taking the trophy.
Steady scoring from McConnachie saw him overcome that initial deficit and record a 21-14 victory.
Malcolm Maguire was a convincing winner of the senior championship, defeating John McLatchie 21-10.
There was a comeback victory in the junior championship, where Rafi Jonas made a flying start against Max Grumoli.
Jonas established an 8-0 advantage and later led 11-2, but Grumoli fought his way back into contention and eventually drew level at 14-14.
With the momentum now firmly behind him, Grumoli scored seven unanswered shots to complete a 21-14 victory and claim the junior crown.
The ladies’ championship final, which had been due to follow, was postponed because of the weather and is to be rearranged.
The weather was kinder later in the week, allowing the sets final between Shaun Grumoli and David Reid to go ahead.
Reid took the opening set in the race-to-two contest before Grumoli established a 6-2 advantage in the second, leaving him needing just one more shot to level the match.
Reid responded with a three and then a single to tie the set at 6-6 and force a deciding end.
With his third bowl, Reid drew directly in front of the jack, leaving Grumoli with a difficult attempt to save the set and force a third.
Grumoli was unable to dislodge the shot with either of his final two bowls, giving Reid the second set and a 2-0 victory to secure the title.
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