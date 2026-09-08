McLachlan lifted the gents’ championship trophy on Friday, August 28, after defeating Bobby Mathieson in a final which featured several swings in momentum.

McLachlan raced into an early 7-0 lead, only for Mathieson to respond with seven unanswered shots to bring the match level at 7-7.

What had looked set to develop into a close contest then swung firmly in McLachlan’s favour as consistent bowling helped him establish a commanding 20-9 advantage.

Mathieson refused to concede and reduced the deficit to 20-13. He was lying three shots on what proved to be the final end, potentially taking his tally to 16, when McLachlan produced the decisive bowl.

With his last delivery, McLachlan picked up the jack to secure the shot he required and seal the championship.