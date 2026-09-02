Hector McMurchy successfully defended the Charles Hunter Trophy at Dunaverty Golf Club with an outstanding performance last Saturday.
A field of 31 men took part in the annual competition, which is played in a Par/Bogey format, with competitors playing matchplay against the par of the course.
Conditions were excellent, with little wind and dry skies, while the course was presented in magnificent condition by greenkeepers Jonathan Barbour and Campbell MacBrayne.
With a winning score normally around three-up, Tom Campbell and Hamish Kelly laid down a formidable early marker when both finished six-up.
McMurchy, however, rose to the challenge in style. Last year’s winner produced a superb eight-up score against the course, recording a nett 57 in the process, to retain the trophy by two holes.
Campbell and Kelly shared second place on six-up, with Gordon Munro fourth on four-up. Gregor Semple, Gregor MacGregor and Sam Ferguson shared fifth place on three-up.
There was more success for Dunaverty the following day when the club welcomed Carradale for the annual Doctors Cup competition.
The trophy was originally donated in 1996 by the respective club captains at the time, Dunaverty’s Douglas Mack and Carradale’s Bob Abernethy, both doctors, with the match intended to strengthen ties between the two clubs.
Twelve players represented each side on Sunday, forming six pairs for the matchplay contest on another fine day in Southend.
Competition was keen, but Dunaverty eventually edged out their Kintyre neighbours by four points to two to regain the Doctors Cup.
The club thanked greenkeepers Jonathan and Campbell for preparing the course over the weekend, Moyra Paterson and the staff at The Putt Stop for providing the post-match meal, and Nonnie MacAlister for arranging the Carradale team.
Charles Hunter Trophy: 1 Hector McMurchy 8up; 2= Tom Campbell, Hamish Kelly 6up; 4 Gordon Munro 4up; 5= Gregor Semple, Gregor MacGregor, Sam Ferguson 3up.
Doctors Cup: Dunaverty 4, Carradale 2.
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