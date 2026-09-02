A field of 31 men took part in the annual competition, which is played in a Par/Bogey format, with competitors playing matchplay against the par of the course.

Conditions were excellent, with little wind and dry skies, while the course was presented in magnificent condition by greenkeepers Jonathan Barbour and Campbell MacBrayne.

With a winning score normally around three-up, Tom Campbell and Hamish Kelly laid down a formidable early marker when both finished six-up.