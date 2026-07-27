The course stood up well on July 25, despite the heavy rain on the Friday night and Saturday morning, with the greens rolling true.

In first place was the Lochgilphead quartet of Kern McKellar, Iain Bruce, Callum & Ian Mcguiness with an incredible score of 50.6.

In second place were Lewis Preston, Mike Harty, Ali Guy and Chris Smyth on 52.4.

Best gross score was 57 from Mickey Mac Neill, Craig Barrett, Craig Taylor & Fergus Galbraith.

In the individual prizes longest drive gents was Dougie Fraser and for the ladies it was Jo Kerr. Closest to the pin at the 8th was Craig Barrett who also picked up the same prize at the 18th.

The club are indebted to Angela & Robbie Herd and all the MacArthur family for their continued support of the club, it is greatly appreciated by all members.

The club will continue their Centenary celebrations with a whisky tasting evening on July 31.

Andrew Wallace of Springbank and Greg Grogan of Glen Scotia will provide an insight into each dram on offer and provide some expertise about their respective distilleries.

Then on Sunday we have the James Mundell Memorial Open take place, there are still spaces available at an entry fee of £20, please enter via the SGU App.