Campbeltown Bowling Club’s annual George and Jenny Mackay Memorial Charity Pairs was a winner both on and off the green, raising £1,615 for the town’s young footballers.
This year’s competition, held at the club on Sunday, September 6, was in aid of Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association (CDJFA), with bowlers competing throughout the day for the memorial title.
Participants were encouraged to wear red for the occasion, adding a splash of colour to the green as players and supporters got behind the charity fundraiser.
Fifteen pairs were divided into three sections of five teams, with the three section winners and the highest-placed runner-up progressing to the semi-finals.
The first semi-final produced one of the closest contests of the day as Robert Todd and Simon Rochford faced Jimmy Anderson and Catherine McEachran.
There was little to separate the pairs and the match eventually went to an extra end, where Anderson and McEachran secured victory with the final bowl to book their place in the final.
In the other semi-final, Johnnie McLean and Robert Kerr made a strong start against Ryan Johnston and John MacIntosh.
McLean and Kerr established an early advantage and successfully defended their lead as the game progressed to secure their place in the final.
Anderson and McEachran carried their momentum into the deciding match, making a particularly strong start against McLean and Kerr.
Despite the latter pair’s efforts to work their way back into the contest, Anderson and McEachran remained firmly in control and eventually ran out convincing winners of this year’s George and Jenny Mackay Memorial Charity Pairs.
Following the conclusion of play, Campbeltown Bowling Club president Lorraine Brodie conducted the prizegiving and thanked everyone who had played a part in making the event a success.
Alistair Mackay and his daughter Louise Mackay were then invited to present the prizes to the day’s winners.
Speaking afterwards, Louise thanked the family and friends who helped throughout the event and gave a special mention to Cadenhead’s for its continued generous sponsorship of the prizes.
She also thanked CDJFA volunteers and families for their work and support, Campbeltown Bowling Club members for getting behind the event and local shops and businesses which donated prizes for the raffle.
The day was capped by the announcement that a total of £1,615 had been raised for CDJFA.
The association said it was “extremely grateful” to the Mackay family, Campbeltown Bowling Club and everyone who donated, volunteered, competed or supported the event.
CDJFA also praised its parents and families for responding in numbers to a last-minute appeal for assistance, which brought a large number of donations of home baking and prizes for the raffle and tombola.
A spokesperson said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of baking, raffle prizes and tombola prizes that came in – there was so much donated, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed or helped out on the day.
“£1,615 is a fantastic amount and will make a real difference to our young players. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”
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