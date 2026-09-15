Participants were encouraged to wear red for the occasion, adding a splash of colour to the green as players and supporters got behind the charity fundraiser.

This year’s competition, held at the club on Sunday, September 6, was in aid of Campbeltown and District Juvenile Football Association (CDJFA), with bowlers competing throughout the day for the memorial title.

Competitors and supporters dressed in red for this year’s George and Jenny Mackay Memorial Charity Pairs.

Competitors and supporters dressed in red for this year’s George and Jenny Mackay Memorial Charity Pairs.

Fifteen pairs were divided into three sections of five teams, with the three section winners and the highest-placed runner-up progressing to the semi-finals.

The first semi-final produced one of the closest contests of the day as Robert Todd and Simon Rochford faced Jimmy Anderson and Catherine McEachran.

There was little to separate the pairs and the match eventually went to an extra end, where Anderson and McEachran secured victory with the final bowl to book their place in the final.

In the other semi-final, Johnnie McLean and Robert Kerr made a strong start against Ryan Johnston and John MacIntosh.

McLean and Kerr established an early advantage and successfully defended their lead as the game progressed to secure their place in the final.