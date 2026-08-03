The next day saw yachts, under the flag of the Commodore, depart on a cruise in company making their way along the Sound of Mull to spend the first night in Loch na Droma Buidhe where the Commodore hosted members aboard her yacht for a get together where the planned route for the coming days was discussed.

Following a welcome ashore from the Commodore the lively, informal gathering lasted as long as the sun was shining as those attending enjoyed a freshly prepared hog roast. The evening ended, as usual, with friends old and new dispersing back to their various yacht for more fun on the water on the beautiful summer’s evening.

A beautiful midge free evening with warm sunshine was a fine prelude to the actual muster the following day. This swelled the number to 151 including prospective new members of the RHYC.

On the eve of the muster members gathered on shore for the, now well established BBQ, by kind permission of Lochaline Harbour, was held for those who arrived a day early numbering some 75 members and guests.

The next day the Isle of Muck was the venue for another BBQ, this time on the beach on yet another beautiful evening in the sun. On then to Plockton

where 31 members enjoyed a meal ashore in Plockton Hotel.

The cruise came to an end the next day and yachts dispersed in various directions, some moving further north and west and others heading back to their home

moorings.

A great few days of shorts and T shirt sailing, not to be missed on the West Coast of Scotland when it happens.

Obviously not an RHYC event but it would be remiss of me not to include the visit of the Clipper Round the World fleet which ended leg 12 of this amazing adventure in Oban, Argyll.

The Clippers stayed in Oban for about a week offering on board tours, short sails and enjoying the hospitality of the coastal town of Oban. The Clipper fleet had a “Parade of Sail” out to the start line on July 19 for the final leg of the race, a “sprint” of 920 NM, down to Portsmouth for the finish.

West Highland Week has been and gone and what a difference a year makes. All races, including the feeder races were successfully ran this year with variable winds, some rain and some sunshine, the week’s weather could be described as mixed. The light to fresh winds for all races providing testing sailing.



On land and sea, in winter and summer the Royal Highland Yacht Club always welcomes friends and visiting yachts to any of their events and if anyone wishes to find out more or join the club please visit www.rhyc.org for more information and contact details.