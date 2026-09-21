Lochaber RFC 7
Strathendrick RFC 57
National Shield
Lochaber bowed out of the National Shield last Saturday when they went down to a strong Strathendrick side.
Attention now turns back to league action with Lochaber hosting Mid Argyll at Banavie this weekend (2pm kick-off). The boys will be looking to bounce back and build on their recent good league form.
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