From the outset, the visitors showed their quality, running in three tries in quick succession and exploiting the space out wide each time.

Lochaber were more than a match for them in midfield, battling hard in the rucks and managing to break the line on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, handling errors and infringements at the offside line prevented the hosts from building any real momentum.



Despite the difficult start, Lochaber grew into the game and enjoyed their best spell either side of half-time. However, when opportunities presented themselves, Strathendrick were clinical while Lochaber were unable to capitalise on theirs.