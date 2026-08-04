The Mull Half Marathon and 10k saw more than 200 competitors from Mull and beyond lace up their boots and tackle the run from Craignure/Fishnish to the finish line at the Salen Hotel.

In the 10K, a smaller pack of 68 took on the challenge, which was won by James Hinton of the Hunters Bog Trotters running club in a time of 35 minutes and 42 seconds. He was followed shortly after by Linlithgow’s Grant Hunter and Jose Leon.

AJ Greenway was the first local male in 46 minutes 35 seconds, followed by David Allaway and Gordon Milne.