Another extremely popular edition of Mull’s annual showpiece running event saw a National Champion smash all prior expectations.
The Mull Half Marathon and 10k saw more than 200 competitors from Mull and beyond lace up their boots and tackle the run from Craignure/Fishnish to the finish line at the Salen Hotel.
In the 10K, a smaller pack of 68 took on the challenge, which was won by James Hinton of the Hunters Bog Trotters running club in a time of 35 minutes and 42 seconds. He was followed shortly after by Linlithgow’s Grant Hunter and Jose Leon.
AJ Greenway was the first local male in 46 minutes 35 seconds, followed by David Allaway and Gordon Milne.
Victoria Munday was the first in the women’s local category, finishing in 45 minutes 02 seconds, followed by Nicole O’Brien and Jenna Pool. But all were beaten by the over 40s category runner Tracy Brogan who finished in 43 minutes and 45 seconds.
Local Sheila McParland was the third women across the line overall in 45 minutes 59 seconds. The second and third local women were Cathanne Maclean and Holly Tangny.
In the Half Marathon, the course record was broken by four time National Cross Country Champion Jamie Crowe who stormed ahead of the other 132 runners.
The previous record of 1 hour 9 minutes and 1 second was set in 2018 by regular competitor Robert Gilroy, and had a bounty of £250 sponsored by CGL ltd for whoever could beat it.
Despite the admirable time, it was easily beaten by the national champ, as Crowe, of Central Athletics Club, crossed the line in 1 hour 5 minutes and 58 seconds.
He was followed by Linlithgow’s Sam O’Neill and Lochaber’s Denis Prikulis in the open category.
In the local men’s category, fifth overall and local winner Robert Chalmers finished in 1 hour 25 minutes and 48 seconds, followed by Aaron Paterson and Kai Dias-Smith.
In the women’s open, Jacqueline Tappin of Bellahouston Harriers finished first with a time of 1 hour 34 minutes and 41 seconds, followed by Ellie Neil and Portobello Running Club’s Alison Caldwell.
The local women’s half marathon was won by Kayleigh Brown in 2 hours 11 minutes and 7 seconds, with Claire Cobley 2nd and Rebecca Martinez in 3rd.
Organisers Mull Runners thanked all the competitors and volunteers for making the event possible again this year.
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