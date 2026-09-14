Handling errors contributed to a closely fought remainder of the half, with Argyll’s short-passing game among the forwards proving effective, particularly through Eachaan Louw, William Duffy and Steven Macauley.

After 10 minutes, the forwards won a scrum against the head before Louis Smyth’s deft pass sent centre Dougie Brown over for the opening score.

The home forwards immediately set the tone, with Jake Jevons, Lewis Hill and Conor Maclean causing problems with strong driving play.

The Argyll XV, featuring players from Campbeltown, the Isle of Mull, Islay, Mid Argyll and Oban, produced an impressive performance despite difficult conditions on a wet pitch with a slippery ball.

On the stroke of half-time, Hill secured a line-out steal before James Blomfield broke away and moved the ball to full-back Brodie Mackichan.

Quick ruck ball then allowed Smyth to score under the posts, with Harden converting for a 14-0 half-time lead.

Argyll started the second half quickly, with Tom Corns’ well-timed pass sending John Ogilvie over in the corner.

Five minutes later, another scrum win against the head saw Cameron Ralston make good ground before Corns put Smyth over for his second try, making it 24-0.

The visitors responded with two tries before Argyll restored their advantage when Harden crossed following a strong restart and ruck.

Corns converted to make it 31-14, before Carrick/Wigtownshire scored a late consolation try.

Steven Macauley was named man of the match after an impressive first outing for the predominantly U17 Argyll side.

Next up for the new combined squad is an away trip to Whitecraigs/East Kilbride on September 26.