Despite the rain, 24 athletes lined up at the bottom of Glenashdale track for the start of the race which includes 220 metres of ascent over 8.5 kilometres.

The scenic route took in Glenashdale Falls before following the forest road, with a useful tail wind, to Hawthorne Quarry, where runners slithered down the hill slippery with running water on the clay soil, emerging onto dry ground at Hawthorne Farm.

Turning right, runners then passed through Knockankelly Farm to the Fairy Glen, popping out at Whiting Bay Golf Club. Marshals, spaced all along Golf Course Road, cheered and guided the field on to Lum Street, slick with mud and rain, where they regained the road at Montrose Terrace and swung round to finish in the garden of Silverbank on the sea front.

Tom Jessops’s previous race record of 37 minutes and 5 seconds set in 2022, was smashed by Callum Clarke who tore round the route in 33 minutes and 33 seconds.

Callum summed up the race as: “Well-good fun,” adding, “I liked the downhill bit coming to Hawthorne Farm. My Salomon Genesis shoes were a good choice, perfect for the mucky bit going downhill.”