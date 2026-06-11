Callum Clarke of Shiskine set a new course record at the Arran Runners’ annual Whiting Bay Forest Trail Race which took place in torrential rain with strong southerly winds.
Despite the rain, 24 athletes lined up at the bottom of Glenashdale track for the start of the race which includes 220 metres of ascent over 8.5 kilometres.
The scenic route took in Glenashdale Falls before following the forest road, with a useful tail wind, to Hawthorne Quarry, where runners slithered down the hill slippery with running water on the clay soil, emerging onto dry ground at Hawthorne Farm.
Turning right, runners then passed through Knockankelly Farm to the Fairy Glen, popping out at Whiting Bay Golf Club. Marshals, spaced all along Golf Course Road, cheered and guided the field on to Lum Street, slick with mud and rain, where they regained the road at Montrose Terrace and swung round to finish in the garden of Silverbank on the sea front.
Tom Jessops’s previous race record of 37 minutes and 5 seconds set in 2022, was smashed by Callum Clarke who tore round the route in 33 minutes and 33 seconds.
Callum summed up the race as: “Well-good fun,” adding, “I liked the downhill bit coming to Hawthorne Farm. My Salomon Genesis shoes were a good choice, perfect for the mucky bit going downhill.”
Second placed Michael Webster also broke Tom’s record, finishing in 34 minutes and 54 seconds. In third place was Darren Murray with a time of 42 minutes and 42 seconds.
The first lady over the line was Lily Holbrook in 45 minutes and 35 seconds, followed by Fenella Gabrysch (46.36) and third lady, Jessica Maguire (48.16).
Lily was one of several runners who were grateful for the cooling rain during the race. She said: “It was hard going up the waterfall path but I liked the downhill sections. And I liked the fact that it was raining.”
Organiser, Tommy Gilmore, said: “The team prize went to Arran Runners. Congratulations to all who ran in the race.
“Thanks to all who turned out to marshal, to timekeeper Trish Sloss, and to Derek Shand and Ray Sampson for medical cover.
“Thanks also to the farmers and land-owners whose ground the race traversed.”
Runners thanked the marshals who stood outside in the pouring rain throughout the race.
The next Arran Runners’ race is the 20-kilometre long, 1670 metre of ascent, Glen Rosa Horseshoe Race this Saturday, which has 102 runners signed up to take part.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.