Two new Reserve faces appeared in the starting 11 - 16 year old Iain Boyle and 15 year old Lyam Fox.

The team showed the same level of great football that they had in the Mallaig game the previous week, however, on this occasion, they learned to stop the balls into the box at source.

The second half was a bit of a scrappy affair, with rolling subs in order to give everyone some game time.

Fort had chances to run up a cricket score but Sunart defended resolutely and pulled off a couple of good goals to close the gap.