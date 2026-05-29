Fort William Reserves 7
Sunart AFC 2
Friendly
In this return friendly at Lochaber High School the Fort boys came out all guns blazing - running up a score of 5-0 in the first half.
Two new Reserve faces appeared in the starting 11 - 16 year old Iain Boyle and 15 year old Lyam Fox.
The team showed the same level of great football that they had in the Mallaig game the previous week, however, on this occasion, they learned to stop the balls into the box at source.
The second half was a bit of a scrappy affair, with rolling subs in order to give everyone some game time.
Fort had chances to run up a cricket score but Sunart defended resolutely and pulled off a couple of good goals to close the gap.
Fort Man of the Match went to Lyam Fox, with a hat trick of goals, a belter of a free kick and some great movement and hold up play too. Not to shabby for his first senior game for Fort William.
Scorers
Fort: Lyam Fox (x3); Lachie Shaw; Dave Forbes; Jack Stephen; Ross Dempster
Sunart: Michael Doherty; Callum Smith
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