The Mossfield Development Group (MDG), is now formally registered as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO No. SC055487).

The group brings together football, golf and shinty clubs in a coordinated effort to revitalise ageing local sports infrastructure.

The group includes Oban Saints AFC, Oban Saints Youth FC, Lochnell FC, Glencruitten Golf Club, Oban Celtic Shinty Club and Oban Camanachd.

Together, it represent hundreds of players, volunteers and families across the town’s sporting community. It is also supported by the Scottish Football Association, Sport Scotland, Camanachd Association and Macaulay Association.



Ageing facilities prompt action



Several council owned sports facilities in Oban have suffered from limited maintenance and ageing infrastructure, prompting concerns about their long term viability.

The MDG has been formed in response to these challenges, with partner clubs agreeing a shared plan to secure and improve key sites.

A central part of the proposal is the redevelopment of Glen 2, currently a grass football pitch, into a modern 3G all weather surface complete with changing rooms and improved accessibility.

The group also hopes to secure a long term lease for Mossfield Stadium and its adjacent car park, enabling investment in upgraded changing facilities, enhanced spectator areas and essential modernisation.

In addition, the MDG is working alongside Glencruitten Golf Club to support plans for a new multisport community clubhouse overlooking both the putting greens and Mossfield Stadium. The facility would serve football, shinty, golf, schools and wider community groups.