A talented young Lochaber sportsman swapped the football pitch for the Martial Arts ring and has committed himself to a career in his new sport.
Seventeen-year-old Cyprian Majsterek formerly played for various Fort William FC Youth teams, earning a reputation as a strong, skilful participant in almost any position.
Now however the tenacious teen is playing very much a solo role in tackling individual and powerful opponents.
Cyprian first became involved in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with the formation of the Corpach-based Lochaber Fight Team under the direction of Club founder and coach Stewart MacMaster.
There he experimented with striking, grappling and tactical skills, through Muay Thai, Kick Boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) - building experience in standing and floor based fighting.
Already very fit from his regular football training and games, he also embarked upon a strict regime of building specific muscle groups and following a strict nutritional pathway to best meet his needs and ambitions in his new world of MMA.
Such was his total dedication that when the Fight Team closed due to the coach moving abroad, Cyprian relocated to Inverness where he joined the Highland Martial Arts Club (HMAC) under the direction of Ross Houston who is well respected as a top Ultra Fight Club (UFC) contender.
The Highland Club has a big membership and offers its fighters the chance to develop skills against a large number of opponents with several coaches - adding to Cyprian’s experience and development as
well as the chance to take part in actual bouts against a range of opponents.
Cyprian said: "I am training all the time and really pleased with how things are going.
"I have already had three fights in different weight categories and am really enjoy getting in the cage.
"My last one at the HMAC show in early August had to be an exhibition as my competitive opponent dropped out at the the last minute and the man who volunteered to step in was 7kg heavier and a Kick Boxer rather than MMA.
"However, it was a great experience and I loved the atmosphere of being able to fight in front of a large crowd so I am very grateful to him for stepping up."
Cyprian is due to enter the cage again in September and hopes more bouts will quickly follow so that he can build up enough experience and a name for himself as he works towards his dream of turning professional.
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