Cyprian Majsterek has his sights set on becoming a MMA pro fighter. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Cyprian Majsterek has his sights set on becoming a MMA pro fighter. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Seventeen-year-old Cyprian Majsterek formerly played for various Fort William FC Youth teams, earning a reputation as a strong, skilful participant in almost any position.

Now however the tenacious teen is playing very much a solo role in tackling individual and powerful opponents.

Cyprian first became involved in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with the formation of the Corpach-based Lochaber Fight Team under the direction of Club founder and coach Stewart MacMaster.

There he experimented with striking, grappling and tactical skills, through Muay Thai, Kick Boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) - building experience in standing and floor based fighting.