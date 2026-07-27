Eight teams of three players battled it out on Oban Green in a round robin style format.

The triple of Graham Melvin, John Kidd and Greg Angus won their section setting up a final clash with Sandy Carr, Semple Barrie and Ronald Blue.

In the resulting final Graham, John and Greg got an early lead winning four shots in the first end which Sandy’s team had no reply.

After the regulation six ends Graham’s team were the winners .