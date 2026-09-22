ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Crafts and wine tasting events coming to The Linnhe

Crafts and wine tasting events coming to The Linnhe

Sep 23, 2026
Ellis Brigham launches Run Club in Fort William

Ellis Brigham launches Run Club in Fort WilliamSPONSORED ARTICLE

Sep 23, 2026
Arkell takes Dunaverty’s Keil Trophy

Arkell takes Dunaverty’s Keil Trophy

Sep 23, 2026
Walker quartet weather the storm to win McFadyen’s AmAm

Walker quartet weather the storm to win McFadyen’s AmAm

Sep 23, 2026

Sandy Neil

"Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt" says NHS in organ donation week

"Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt" says NHS in organ donation week

Sep 22, 2026
Parkinson’s UK hosts Arran drop-in

Parkinson’s UK hosts Arran drop-in

Sep 21, 2026
Arran Banner Leader - Friday 18 September 2026

Arran Banner Leader - Friday 18 September 2026

Sep 18, 2026
Transport Secretary was “oblivious” about escape of flammable gas on embattled Arran ferry

Transport Secretary was “oblivious” about escape of flammable gas on embattled Arran ferry

Sep 17, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

UK Sr Process Engineer Amazon Logistics, Amazon Logistics - Amazon
United KingdomUnited KingdomSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Processing Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
CairndowCairndow£27,713.40 per annum£27,713.40 per annum
Social Worker - NAY17793 - North Ayrshire Council
AyrshireAyrshire£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum
HGV C+E & C (Class 1 & 2) Drivers - Bowmans (Locheil Logistics Ltd)
LochaberLochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Tervine) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today