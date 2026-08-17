Oban Camanachd put everything into their semi-final tie with Newtonmore before eventually losing out following a penalty shoot-out.



Oban Camanachd suffered a pre-match blow when Scotland defender Louie MacFarlane was ruled out with a hamstring strain. Newtonmore skipper and top scorer Iain Robinson was also unavailable as he was best man at former teammate Neil Stewart’s wedding.

There were early chances for both sides as Newtonmore’s Matthew Sloss went close before Oban’s Lewis Cameron was prevented from getting a shot at goal by Craig Ritchie.



A clever Struan Ross turn on the right created a shooting chance but his strike across the keeper went wide of the junction between bar and post.

Matthew Sloss took a great first touch to get sight of goal but his strike from a central position went by the keeper’s right-hand post.

Malcolm Clark required treatment after being caught under the chin by the butt of his opponents stick following a midfield challenge but was able to carry on.

Kenny Ross first palmed away and then cleared a Lewis Cameron shot and as ‘More countered, and when ‘More went back on the attack, Matthew Sloss was brought down by Daniel Maccuish as he looked to burst through on goal.

Daniel Sloss was booked following a clash with former teammate Daniel MacVicar in the middle of the field as both teams tried to get the edge.

Oban Camanachd were having a good spell and Kenny Ross did just enough to stop Lewis Cameron turning home a rebound. Danger-man Cameron then shot wide of the post before seeing another effort from wide on the right leaving Kenny Ross scrambling across his goal.



As the first half moved into stoppage time, Oban Camanachd took the lead. Malcolm Clark chipped the ball into the danger area and Connor Howe’s shot on the turn went low past and unsighted Kenny Ross to make it 1-0 at the break.

‘More made an early attack in the second half and Struan Ross was brought down by Daniel Madej just outside the D as he looked to get a shot away.

Calum MacMillan was forced off for the Oban side on 51 minutes with Scott Campbell taking over.

Then, just a couple of minutes after the hour, Lewis Cameron and Ross Campbell combined to find Connor Howe on the right and he sent a brilliant strike, high across the keeper and into the net to make it 2-0 to the delight of the home support.

With 20 minutes remaining, Declan Brannan was booked for charging at Garry Lord, and this was to prove significant later in the contest.



Newtonmore got themselves back into the tie on 77 minutes. Declan Brannan’s shot from distance was brilliantly stopped with his hand by a flying Cammy Sutherland, diving to his right, but the keeper was penalised as he dived forward to prevent Matthew Sloss scoring from the rebound and the referee pointed to the spot.

Steven Macdonald smashed the penalty home, and it was now 2-1.

Then came the game’s most controversial moment as, with 10 minutes to go, Oban substitute Gary McKerracher, just minutes on the field, was sent off after accidentally bringing his stick down on Drew MacDonald’s head. MacDonald had to leave the field for treatment, replaced by Arron MacBean.

‘More made their one-man advantage count as with just 3 minutes remaining, Steven Macdonald split the Oban defence with twice taken free-hit which sent Matthew Sloss running to the left and, from a tight angle, he scored just inside the near post to make it 2-2.

Tristan Ross was next to be booked, and, with the last hit of the regulation 90-minutes, Declan Brannan saw a deflected, dipping shot well-saved under his crossbar by Cammy Sutherland.

The players notably tired during extra-time with few chances at either end, and the contest was reduced to eleven-a-side when Newtonmore’s Declan Brannan received a second yellow card on 95 minutes for a swing which caught Andy Macdonald.