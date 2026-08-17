South Shinty
Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Semi-Final
Oban Camanachd 2 Newtonmore 2 (After extra-time – Newtonmore won 2-1 on penalties)
Oban Camanachd put everything into their semi-final tie with Newtonmore before eventually losing out following a penalty shoot-out.
Oban Camanachd suffered a pre-match blow when Scotland defender Louie MacFarlane was ruled out with a hamstring strain. Newtonmore skipper and top scorer Iain Robinson was also unavailable as he was best man at former teammate Neil Stewart’s wedding.
There were early chances for both sides as Newtonmore’s Matthew Sloss went close before Oban’s Lewis Cameron was prevented from getting a shot at goal by Craig Ritchie.
A clever Struan Ross turn on the right created a shooting chance but his strike across the keeper went wide of the junction between bar and post.
Matthew Sloss took a great first touch to get sight of goal but his strike from a central position went by the keeper’s right-hand post.
Malcolm Clark required treatment after being caught under the chin by the butt of his opponents stick following a midfield challenge but was able to carry on.
Kenny Ross first palmed away and then cleared a Lewis Cameron shot and as ‘More countered, and when ‘More went back on the attack, Matthew Sloss was brought down by Daniel Maccuish as he looked to burst through on goal.
Daniel Sloss was booked following a clash with former teammate Daniel MacVicar in the middle of the field as both teams tried to get the edge.
Oban Camanachd were having a good spell and Kenny Ross did just enough to stop Lewis Cameron turning home a rebound. Danger-man Cameron then shot wide of the post before seeing another effort from wide on the right leaving Kenny Ross scrambling across his goal.
As the first half moved into stoppage time, Oban Camanachd took the lead. Malcolm Clark chipped the ball into the danger area and Connor Howe’s shot on the turn went low past and unsighted Kenny Ross to make it 1-0 at the break.
‘More made an early attack in the second half and Struan Ross was brought down by Daniel Madej just outside the D as he looked to get a shot away.
Calum MacMillan was forced off for the Oban side on 51 minutes with Scott Campbell taking over.
Then, just a couple of minutes after the hour, Lewis Cameron and Ross Campbell combined to find Connor Howe on the right and he sent a brilliant strike, high across the keeper and into the net to make it 2-0 to the delight of the home support.
With 20 minutes remaining, Declan Brannan was booked for charging at Garry Lord, and this was to prove significant later in the contest.
Newtonmore got themselves back into the tie on 77 minutes. Declan Brannan’s shot from distance was brilliantly stopped with his hand by a flying Cammy Sutherland, diving to his right, but the keeper was penalised as he dived forward to prevent Matthew Sloss scoring from the rebound and the referee pointed to the spot.
Steven Macdonald smashed the penalty home, and it was now 2-1.
Then came the game’s most controversial moment as, with 10 minutes to go, Oban substitute Gary McKerracher, just minutes on the field, was sent off after accidentally bringing his stick down on Drew MacDonald’s head. MacDonald had to leave the field for treatment, replaced by Arron MacBean.
‘More made their one-man advantage count as with just 3 minutes remaining, Steven Macdonald split the Oban defence with twice taken free-hit which sent Matthew Sloss running to the left and, from a tight angle, he scored just inside the near post to make it 2-2.
Tristan Ross was next to be booked, and, with the last hit of the regulation 90-minutes, Declan Brannan saw a deflected, dipping shot well-saved under his crossbar by Cammy Sutherland.
The players notably tired during extra-time with few chances at either end, and the contest was reduced to eleven-a-side when Newtonmore’s Declan Brannan received a second yellow card on 95 minutes for a swing which caught Andy Macdonald.
With no further scoring, penalties ensued, and Daniel MacVicar was first up but saw his strike saved with a combination of stick and neck by Kenny Ross.
Steven Macdonald blasted the ball over a crouching Cammy Sutherland to give ‘More an early advantage.
Lewis Cameron sent his penalty low into the corner of the net to the keeper’s right and when Cammy Sutherland saved brilliantly from Struan Ross, it was now 1-1.
It remained level as Garry Lord saw his effort saved with his feet by Ross before Sutherland denied Rory Kennedy, saving with his legs.
Daniel Maccuish was thwarted by a brilliant Kenny Ross stop only for Euan Dingwall to send his effort over the bar.
It was now effectively sudden death and when Connor Howe tugged his spot-hit wide, Brodie MacBean held his nerve to win it for Newtonmore who will now face
Kingussie in next month’s final in Oban.
Robert Baxter was the match referee.
Reflecting on the semi-final, and Gary McKerracher’s sending off, Oban Camanachd assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We feel hard done by that such a big call, which had a huge bearing on the outcome, went against us.
"We feel the decision was based on the outcome of the injury (the head cut) rather than the act itself so if the Newtonmore player had been wearing a helmet, then there would have been no cut and probably no red card. We spoke to Drew MacDonald afterwards and we’re glad he’s okay.
“The whole disciplinary system is archaic too as despite there being television evidence, there is no appeals process for us to follow, and Gary will now miss the
Macaulay Cup Final.
“Gary feels he’s let everyone down, but he hasn’t at all. All his teammates and coaches are fully behind him, and we see Gary as a big part of the club in its pursuit
of the game’s major honours. Gary was five years out of the game and has worked so hard this season, but he now misses a major final. We are desperately keen to have him in the squad again next season.
“A result like this stings and you might think it would be difficult to pick the boys up ahead of this weekend’s Macaulay Final against Kingussie, but I could already see on Strava that some were swimming and in the sauna on Sunday as they begin their preparation.
We’ll be fine mentally, and we just need to give our bodies a rest and we’ll structure training appropriately during the week. What could be a better tonic than a cup final on Mossfield on Saturday?
“We are very proud of all the boys and we showed that we are a fit and strong side and I thought we were the better side at 2-0 up and we’ve no complaints about their penalty. We were saying afterwards that we’ve never seen an Oban Camanachd team with that willingness to fight for their coaches and the club badge.”
Newtonmore boss Peter Ross added: “I thought both red cards were correct decisions, and our Declan Brannan will have to learn from the game.
“I thought Struan Ross gave Daniel Madej a torrid time and he took responsibility in attack with Iain Robinson missing. 18-year-old Matthew Sloss was terrific and very disciplined in his performance.”
Mowi Premiership leaders Newtonmore play Kyles Athletic in the league at The Eilan on Saturday.
Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, move from one massive game to another as they play Kingussie in the MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final at Mossfield on Saturday. Throw up is at 2.10pm and the final will also be broadcast live on BBC Alba for anyone unable to attend.
(See MKM Oban Macaulay Cup Final preview elsewhere in The Oban Times)
Mowi National Division
Kilmallie 2 Inveraray 0
Kilmallie kept their recent good run going with a 2-1 victory over Inveraray in their noon throw up at The Canal Parks.
Archie MacNiven scored both goals in the second half, on 55 and 86 minutes. First, a long ball was played out wide where Martin Stewart won possession.
Stewart’s cross found MacNiven who took a touch and then finished well on his left side.
MacNiven’s second came when he won the possession in the middle of the park and with the ball sitting up well around 5 yards into the Inveraray half, he sent a shot from distance into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.
Mowi South Division 1
Lochside Rovers 3 Aberdour 2
Lochside Rovers continued their title charge with a 3-2 win over Aberdour.
Lochside were without the suspended Craig Macmillan whilst Craig Easton was unavailable. Brothers Iain Duffy and Daniel Duffy were both ruled out through injury whilst Innes MacKay was also missing. Ross Macmillan started at full centre which allowed Scott MacMillan to go up front where he was very effective.
There was also a start in defence for Club Chaplin Nathan Kish who can be pleased with his contribution.
Lochside got off to a great start with Matt Rippon scoring in the opening minute.
Finn MacKechnie added a second on 22 minutes whilst Scott MacMillan made it 3-0 on 31 minutes. The Oban side squandered several chances during the first half and were made to pay when Angus Thornburn on 50 minutes and Darren Coyle just six minutes after made it 3-2.
Lochside held out to get the win they wanted though, and they now trail league leaders Ardnamurchan, who have completed all their fixtures, by five points with three league matches to go.
Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “We got off to a great start and should really have been out of sight by half-time. Aberdour are a good side, and they fought back. We then needed a fourth goal to see them off and although we couldn’t get it, we got the result in the end.
“Club Chaplin Nathan Kish came into the side in defence, and he did well; he’s a good tackler and showed that, especially towards the end of the game. Finlay Milton also made the most of his chance with a solid 75 minutes and he was man of the match with 16-year-old Duncan Hunt not far behind him.
“We now effectively have four cup finals to finish the season.”
Lochside don’t have a fixture this weekend. Their remaining three league matches begin with a trip to Ballachulish on Saturday 29 August 2026.
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