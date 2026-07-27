It was a first final ever for Pawel, but beginners luck did not prosper. Never the less it was an amazing run from the Polish Eagle. Ron Maclean simply stormed through to take his second win in a row.

Cameron Laurie was awarded player of the night in recognition of his amazing graft to make the final, falling just short of his first win.

The final was a battle in its own right, going all the way to 3-3 with both lads battling it out for they nightly win. But it was George that came out on top with a narrow victory and won night two.

League leader George Needham took down former champion Kenny Carmichael 3-1, while Cameron Laurie swept Duncan MacMillan aside with a 3-0 win.

Season 12 nights two and three were both well attended at The View, with some very high scoring games.

Night 3

Premier League

Quarter Finals

High attendance from the top performers meant a quarter final for the first time this season, with Dylan Morris, Ross Higgins, Niall MacInnes and Cameron Laurie falling at this stage. League leader George Needham fell in the group stage in an off week for him.

Semi finals

After taking week two off on holiday, Adam Brook made it back to the finals by defeating Andrew ’Boza’ Ritchie 3-1, while Kenny Carmichael made it to his first final of the season by beating Duncan MacMillan 3-2.

Final

This was a decent battle between two former league champions, with Brook just been a bit sharper on the doubles. Kenny had hammered Brook in the group games so Brook was out for revenge, and took home the win after trading games.

(4) Brooky Vs Kenny (2)

Kenny was named player of the week for his first final of the season.

Championship League

Quarter Finals

Jamie Tonner 2 Martin McCloskey 0; Miller McCloskey 2 Iain MacArthur 0; Moray MacNiven 2 Jordan Kerr 0; Donald Campbell 2 Cammy Clark 0.

(2) Miller Vs Iain (0)

(2) Moray Vs Jordan (0)

(2) Donald Vs Cammy (0)

Semi Finals

Jamie Tonner was on his best ever run in Oban’s darts scene with a 3-1 victory over Miller McCloskey, while the young but experienced head of the league Donald Campbell Jnr took down Moray MacNiven 3-0.

Final

So it was two up and comers in the final, and it was another nail-biter.

Once again the battle went to 3-3 and all down to the last leg, but it was academy player Donald taking the nightly win. Jamie made his first ever final though, and for that earned a spot in players of the night alongside his fellow finalist.

(4) Donald Vs Jamie (3)

With high scores in both weeks for bonus points, the league tables are heating up. George Needham still sits on top of the Premier League on 21 with Adam Brook chasing with 19, and Ron Maclean tops the Championship with 20 points, with Moray MacNiven in second on 17.

Season 12 is sponsored by David Martin Decorating and will be back on Friday at The View, 6.30pm registration.