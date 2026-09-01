Season 12 of the Oban and District Darts League has named its champions.
Following six weeks of action at The View with the new split league format, two champions have been named.
It was closely run in the top division, but the championship title was never in doubt.
George Needham and Moray MacNiven take the titles in the Premiership and Championship respectively.
MacNiven will be joined in the Premier League next season by Pawel Szczecina, with Andrew Ritchie and Colin Thompson relegated and going the other way.
Playoffs between the Premiership’s Dylan Morris and Shaye Black and the Championship’s Miller McCloskey and Ron MacLean will decide the final make up of season 13.
The Premiership player of the season was George Needham, who also claimed the award for highest checkout. Ally Porter was voted most improved by his peers after finishing the season in 7th with his highest scoring night coming in the final round.
The Championship player of the season was Moray MacNiven, highest checkout was David Laurie, and most improved was Pawel Szczecina after his massive second place finish.
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