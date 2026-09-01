Following six weeks of action at The View with the new split league format, two champions have been named.

It was closely run in the top division, but the championship title was never in doubt.

George Needham and Moray MacNiven take the titles in the Premiership and Championship respectively.

MacNiven will be joined in the Premier League next season by Pawel Szczecina, with Andrew Ritchie and Colin Thompson relegated and going the other way.

Playoffs between the Premiership’s Dylan Morris and Shaye Black and the Championship’s Miller McCloskey and Ron MacLean will decide the final make up of season 13.