Held at the Dundee Regional Performance Centre the event attracted competitors, coaches, and officials from all around the UK and Europe.

Oban sent five athletes and came away with an astounding result - two Gold Junior Scottish International Champions and one Junior Scottish International Bronze.

In the girls individual Kumite (7-8 year-olds) event Lily MacDougall fought very hard to get through the eliminations and gain a place in the semi-finals only to be pipped at the post resulting in a hard earned third place.

In the boys individual Juraken (6-7 year-olds) Rodiagh Stephens caught the judges eyes early on in the rounds displaying an outstanding combination of kicking and punching techniques that took him easily through to the final where he won by a majority decision.

Campbell McLeod stormed through his first round in the boys individual Kumite with an astounding 4-0 victory against his opponent and then went on to eliminate several more competitors with great ease. He went on to win a very close 4-3 battle.

Charlie Stephens and Ollie Maitland entered their respective individual Kumite events, a debut entry into the arena for the latter. Both gave outstanding performance against more experienced and higher graded opponents but unfortunately did not get through to the next round.