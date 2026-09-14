Oban Shotokan Karate club Junior members have been punching above their weight at the WUKF Scottish Karate Championships in Dundee.
Held at the Dundee Regional Performance Centre the event attracted competitors, coaches, and officials from all around the UK and Europe.
Oban sent five athletes and came away with an astounding result - two Gold Junior Scottish International Champions and one Junior Scottish International Bronze.
In the girls individual Kumite (7-8 year-olds) event Lily MacDougall fought very hard to get through the eliminations and gain a place in the semi-finals only to be pipped at the post resulting in a hard earned third place.
In the boys individual Juraken (6-7 year-olds) Rodiagh Stephens caught the judges eyes early on in the rounds displaying an outstanding combination of kicking and punching techniques that took him easily through to the final where he won by a majority decision.
Campbell McLeod stormed through his first round in the boys individual Kumite with an astounding 4-0 victory against his opponent and then went on to eliminate several more competitors with great ease. He went on to win a very close 4-3 battle.
Charlie Stephens and Ollie Maitland entered their respective individual Kumite events, a debut entry into the arena for the latter. Both gave outstanding performance against more experienced and higher graded opponents but unfortunately did not get through to the next round.
Oban Shotokan recently held its first ever Karate Seminar at Atlantis Leisure with several high ranking senseis from Highland Karate Association (HKA) present.
This was a course instructing on basic movements of karate, kata, competition sparring techniques and self-defence split into two sections for juniors and seniors.
The juniors were involved in a fun based activity session with lots of energetic techniques on display while seniors were taken through their paces with a hard core warm up session moving onto serious instruction on performance technique being coached by the elite instructors.
As a result of this course and other regular interaction with the governing body the club can announce that Oban Shotokan has been accepted to join HKA and is now officially a proud member.
Oban Squad Manager Rab Neil said: This partnership with HKA will bring tremendous benefits as we will have regular top instructors, courses and seminars now coming to Oban.
"Oban Shotokan trains for competitive sport Karate and would like to thank Atlantis Leisure Centre and the Oban Scouts for allowing us to train at their premises.
"Also EE-Usk, for the donation of all of our safety sparring equipment, and to all the parents and students of Oban Shotokan who make this club such a success."
Contact obanshotokan@gmail.com for more information.
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