Oban travelled with a squad of 22 and quickly established control of the match, producing strong attacking play and several powerful carries.

Jordan MacIntyre made an early impact with an interception and break through the Bishopton defence, while Oban also won good possession from the line-out.

Rachel MacDonald, Eilidh Graham, Kirsty Sinclair and Katie Maccorquodale all contributed to a strong first-half performance.

Graham crossed twice, while MacDonald also scored, with Ellie McInnes adding the conversions as Oban took a 27-0 lead into half-time.

Oban continued to dominate after the break, with captain Julie Campbell scoring twice.

Drew Buckley also crossed after breaking through with a powerful run, while Rebecca MacFarlane scored following good support play from Ailsa McCuish.

Ellie McInnes added another try after a chip-and-chase, while also converting the second-half scores.