Oban Lorne Ladies began their 2026/27 West 1 League campaign with a convincing 58-7 victory away to Bishopton.
Oban travelled with a squad of 22 and quickly established control of the match, producing strong attacking play and several powerful carries.
Jordan MacIntyre made an early impact with an interception and break through the Bishopton defence, while Oban also won good possession from the line-out.
Rachel MacDonald, Eilidh Graham, Kirsty Sinclair and Katie Maccorquodale all contributed to a strong first-half performance.
Graham crossed twice, while MacDonald also scored, with Ellie McInnes adding the conversions as Oban took a 27-0 lead into half-time.
Oban continued to dominate after the break, with captain Julie Campbell scoring twice.
Drew Buckley also crossed after breaking through with a powerful run, while Rebecca MacFarlane scored following good support play from Ailsa McCuish.
Ellie McInnes added another try after a chip-and-chase, while also converting the second-half scores.
However, Oban were reduced to 14 players for 20 minutes after Kirsty Sinclair and Jordan MacIntyre were shown yellow cards following a number of penalties at the breakdown.
Bishopton took advantage during that spell to score their only try of the afternoon.
Oban defended strongly during the period, with Eilidh Graham, Ailsa McCuish, Jodi Millar and Alana MacKenzie making important defensive contributions.
The visitors eventually secured a 58-7 victory.
Rebecca MacFarlane was named Oban Lorne’s player of the match, while Eilidh Graham received the award for Bishopton.
The match also saw Rachel Gordon earn her first cap for Oban Lorne, while Mid Argyll player Emma joined the squad for the fixture.
Oban Lorne will now prepare for their first home league match of the season against Annan this Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.
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