Oban made the better start and opened up a 7-0 lead before Dalziel responded to bring the hosts back within two points at 7-5.

The visitors continued to make their presence felt and extended their advantage to to six points with the score, 10-16.

Dalziel began to turn the game around with a try edging the home side in front at 17-16.

Dalziel then built on their lead after the break, moving 24-16 ahead before extending their advantage to 31-16.

Oban refused to fold, however, and produced an impressive response to haul themselves back into contention.

A try brought them to within eight points at 31-23, before another score made it a three-point game at 31-28.

With the momentum back in Oban’s favour, the visitors looked capable of completing the comeback, but Dalziel held their nerve in the closing stages.

A further score restored Dalziel’s eight-point advantage at 38-28 before they added a final try to seal a 43-28 victory.

The result sees Oban suffer their second defeat of the league campaign, following a 55-22 loss away to Strathaven RFC.

They had bounced back from that defeat with an impressive 46-7 home victory over Annan RFC.

Oban will now look to return to winning ways when they host Cambuslang RFC on September 12.