Oban started the match at a blistering pace, scoring two early tries through Jack Johnson and Murray Macdonald. However, after the fast start, the game began to settle, with East Kilbride growing into the contest.

Oban were dealt a further blow when they lost a prop, forcing captain Luke Plummer to step up and move into the front row at hooker. Despite the disruption, Oban continued to battle hard and adapted well to the changing circumstances.

East Kilbride fought their way back into the game through powerful forward running, putting pressure on the Oban defence. The match became increasingly tight, with both sides trading scores.

Murray Macdonald added another try for Oban, while Robert Wallace also crossed the line as the visitors continued to fight for control.

With the game finely balanced heading into the final stages, Oban found their feet once again. Showing excellent composure and determination, they finished strongly, with Murray Macdonald completing his hat-trick in the final few minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

The final whistle saw Oban celebrate a 33–26 victory.

Travelling with so few players and having to reshuffle the pack during the match, it was a great performance from the team.

Man of the Match was handed to scorer of three tries Murray Macdonald.