A depleted squad travelled to South Lanarkshire for the league opener, and put in an admirable performance given the skeleton crew they were working with.

Thanks to three tries from Alex Harrison and another from Logie Johnston, plus some great conversions from Callum Hamilton, the Oban lads managed to put 22 up on the board. That was enough to secure one league point,

But it was not enough firepower to overcome Strathaven, who hit back with 55.

Despite the score, the team played admirably and showed some good signs for the coming season. Their next game is on August 29 at home to Annan RFC.