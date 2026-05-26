Clubs poured in from every corner of Scotland, from the Borders to the Highlands, bringing with them some of the finest young talent in the country.

Drawn against Glasgow Bishopton, Dumfries Saints and Stirling County in their group Oban knew they were stepping into deep waters - but this squad had no intention of merely making up the numbers.

In the first match against Bishopton the Renfrewshire outfit scored first only to fuel the try hungry Obanites with Jack Groom, Cormac MacDougall, Quinn Soames (2) and captain Alex Ross all touching down for an opening 33-10 victory.

Next up was Stirling Castle - one of two sides entered by Stirling County RFC.

This turned into a chess match of a game, breathless and bruising in equal measure. Tries from Soames and Nathan Isaac and Ross, all converted by Groom saw a 21-15 win.

Oban were straight back on against Dumfries Saints. Daniel Luckhoff opened the scoring with Rory Vollum and Ross all touching down to book Oban’s place in the semi-finals as group winners. Final score 21-7.