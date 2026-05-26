Oban Lorne U14s travelled to the famous Helensburgh Cricket & Rugby Football Club for one of Scotland’s great youth rugby 10s festivals - showing grassroots rugby at its very best.
Clubs poured in from every corner of Scotland, from the Borders to the Highlands, bringing with them some of the finest young talent in the country.
Drawn against Glasgow Bishopton, Dumfries Saints and Stirling County in their group Oban knew they were stepping into deep waters - but this squad had no intention of merely making up the numbers.
In the first match against Bishopton the Renfrewshire outfit scored first only to fuel the try hungry Obanites with Jack Groom, Cormac MacDougall, Quinn Soames (2) and captain Alex Ross all touching down for an opening 33-10 victory.
Next up was Stirling Castle - one of two sides entered by Stirling County RFC.
This turned into a chess match of a game, breathless and bruising in equal measure. Tries from Soames and Nathan Isaac and Ross, all converted by Groom saw a 21-15 win.
Oban were straight back on against Dumfries Saints. Daniel Luckhoff opened the scoring with Rory Vollum and Ross all touching down to book Oban’s place in the semi-finals as group winners. Final score 21-7.
The semi-final against Birkmyre started badly and got worse, with three unanswered tries conceded in the first half.
A few very direct words were exchanged at half time and the response from the Oban boys was magnificent.
Soames got Oban on the scoreboard and suddenly there was belief again. Unfortunately, a mixture of knock-ons and turnovers prevented Oban from building sustained pressure and the comeback
arrived too late. Final score: 21-7 to Birkmyre.
Heads up, chests out and on to the bronze medal match against Stirling Monument.
This would in all likelihood be the last time they played together as a team before the age-group changes next season.
The boys were sent out with a very simple message from the coaches - "just enjoy yourselves and have some fun".
Soames got the party started when scoring early under the posts then Struan Louw gleefully crossed for another.
From the restart Christopher Cannon delicately chipped the ball just over the 10-yard line with Cormac MacDougall collecting at full pace to explode through a stunned Stirling defence to score.
In the second half Man of The tournament Soames finished off a gorgeous scissor move with Ross before Louw wrestled, barged and finally flopped his magnificent way over the line.
To put the icing on a very beautiful cake Cannon dummied at the ruck and dove over to cap a most joyful, free-spirited, thoroughly deserved victory. Final score: 38-14 Striling.
"Watching these boys laugh and hug and celebrate together in the sunshine, it was impossible not to feel a tremendous surge of pride in how far this team has come. They earned every bit of it," said the Oban Lorne U14s coaching team.
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