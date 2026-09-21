Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final
Kingussie 2 Newtonmore 1 (After Extra-Time)
After the bitter disappointment of last year’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final defeat to Newtonmore, Kingussie won back shinty’s famous trophy with an extra-time triumph over their old foes at Mossfield Stadium on Saturday.
Newtonmore didn’t waste any time in taking advantage of the elements as Iain Robinson was pushed in the back by Robert Mabon just to the left of the arc.
Struan Ross played the free-hit to Iain Robinson on the right, and he turned by Zander Michie into the D before cutting the ball back to Struan Ross who fired into the net to make it 1-0.
There were claims Robinson was offside, but referee Steven MacLachlan waved them aside after consulting the goal judge.
Veteran keeper Kenny Ross twice came to Newtonmore’s rescue, first turning away Thomas Borthwick’s swerving shot, which seemed to take a slight deflection off Steven Macdonald’s stick, and then turning away Calum McLay’s shot through a crowded goalmouth, and it remained 1-0 until the break.
Kingussie had the elements in the second half and went all out for a leveller.
Roddy Young’s shot from Ruaridh Anderson’s free-hit was saved with his legs and then cleared by Kenny Ross before an even better opportunity presented itself when Kingussie were awarded a penalty after Roddy Young was tripped inside the D. However, Savio Genini lifted the spot-hit over the bar.
Undeterred, Kingussie continued to attack, and Ruaridh Anderson’s bouncing shot from distance was saved with his feet by Kenny Ross but as the ball broke free, Roddy Young and Savio Genini got in each other’s way as they tried to get onto the rebound which Young sent by the post.
Kingussie drew level on 72 minutes when Ruaridh Arderson challenged for the ball following Rory MacKeachan’s hit-in on the right. When the ball dropped, Anderson hit a shot on the turn which went low into to net to make it 1-1.
Kingussie continued to dominate and Ruaridh Anderson’s smart strike from the right dipped just over the crossbar.
Calum McLay had a late chance but just couldn’t get ball out of feet and from the resultant corner, McLay took the ball down and ran into the D, colliding with keeper Kenny Ross who needed treatment.
Ross tried to play on, but he had to be substituted ahead of extra-time with outfield player Conor Jones taking over between the sticks.
The final was won four minutes into extra-time. Ruaridh Anderson came deep to near the halfway line to collect a ball out of defence before running at the ‘More defence. Anderson then took the ball to his right before unleashing a swerving shot into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.
Kingussie tried to add to their count and although their goalmouth survived a late scare, they were deserved winners.
Two-goal Ruaridh Anderson made it a clean sweep as he not only collected the Camanachd Cup and captain’s silver mounted caman, but he was also panel’s choice for the covet Albert Smith medal as man of the match.
Kingussie manager Ronald Ross said: "I’m absolutely delighted for the players, and everyone connected to the club. Newtonmore made it difficult for us as we expected, but I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve to win. We were relentless for long parts in search of an equaliser and when it came, we kept the foot on the pedal.
"I thought to a man, our whole team were fantastic, but special mention must go to our captain Ruaridh Anderson who led from the front and was outstanding. If anyone deserved to lift the Camanachd Cup it was him as when we needed that bit of brilliance, he came up with it.
"Big players come up with the goods in big games and he did that.
“We’ve been training since January 10 and it’s been hard graft but on days like today, it’s all worth it.”
‘Haybo’ Honoured
The Camanachd Association made a special presentation to one of shinty’s favourite sons, Iain Hay, ahead of the shinty’s biggest day of the season, the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final at Mossfield on Saturday.
Camanachd Association President Burton Morrison was on hand to hand over a specially inscribed decanter and a bottle of Glenmorangie to the long-serving Mossfield Stadium Head Groundsman to recognise his outstanding service to the game ahead of his forthcoming retirement early next year.
Iain Hay has spent almost 45 years in his role with Argyle & Bute Council and is the go-to man for all things Mossfield. He was praised again at the weekend as despite the wet weather in the lead up to the final, shinty’s showpiece event, the pitch was once again in excellent condition.
Iain Hay was typically low key as he said: “It was lovely, a really nice surprise. Astie Cameron called me the day before the final to ask that I’d be in the hospitality tent at 1.30pm and even came and got me on the day to be sure I’d be there.
“It’s always a busy time in the lead up to a Camanachd Cup Final and we’ve been working flat out on the pitch since it closed for three weeks after the Macaulay Final and the Games. We were able to do work on the goalmouths and even with the wet weather in the lead up to the final, and that’s always a worry, the pitch took the rain and there wasn’t a squelch on it when Saturday arrived.
“I’ll be almost 45 years with the Council by the time I retire and it’s the right time for me to write a new chapter. It will be nice for us to be able to pop down to Perth to see our daughter whenever we want and also to have more time and pick and choose when to do my other wee jobs.”
Lochside Rovers assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “Haybo retiring? I never thought I’d see the day! Haybo will be a huge miss and it’s not just that he’s very good at his job, he is also a great guy to deal with, and all the Oban clubs have had plenty of dealings with him over the years.
"I also know that he is highly regarded within Argyll & Bute Council and retiring after preparing the pitch for a Camanachd Cup Final as your last big event is the way to do it.”
This Weekend’s Shinty Action
Mowi Premiership
Caberfeidh v Oban Camanachd
Oban Camanachd, sponsored by TSL Contractors, return to league action on Saturday when they play Caberfeidh at Castle Leod.
Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “We’ll have a catch up with the Lochside boys through the week to work out a plan for the remaining games. Lochside are obviously playing for the league title, and a treble, in their final two games, so we want to give them every chance possible but you can be sure that we will field two strong squads.”
Meantime Lochside Rovers, fresh from their HIS Sutherland Cup success, are only two wins away from a famous treble. With the Bullough Cup also already secured, the Mowi South Division 1 title will follow if Lochside can pull off home and away wins over the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team, starting with Saturday’s clash at Mossfield. Fraser MacMillan begins a four-game ban for Lochside with Craig Macmillan already suspended.
Assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “Fraser is added to the suspension list which is a shame as he’s been doing well for us.
“The boys didn’t train last week as we had a lot of heavy legs after the Sutherland Final, but the break was beneficial. We’ve no fresh injuries and the boys are now ready to go again.
“We’ll have the good nucleus of a 17-player squad available for Saturday but it’s difficult to know what the strength of the travelling GMA squad will be and I’m sure that will be down to player availability. First and foremost, we want to win the game, but we also know that a win by four goals would mean we could afford to draw our final match at GMA and still win the title. That might turn out to be an important cushion to have if we can do it, but we definitely know it won’t be easy.”
MacMillan joked: “It’s a good position to be in and as long as our new supporters from title rivals Ardnamurchan are on the touchline watching us, I’m sure we’ll be fine.”
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