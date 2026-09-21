Newtonmore didn’t waste any time in taking advantage of the elements as Iain Robinson was pushed in the back by Robert Mabon just to the left of the arc.

Struan Ross played the free-hit to Iain Robinson on the right, and he turned by Zander Michie into the D before cutting the ball back to Struan Ross who fired into the net to make it 1-0.

There were claims Robinson was offside, but referee Steven MacLachlan waved them aside after consulting the goal judge.

Veteran keeper Kenny Ross twice came to Newtonmore’s rescue, first turning away Thomas Borthwick’s swerving shot, which seemed to take a slight deflection off Steven Macdonald’s stick, and then turning away Calum McLay’s shot through a crowded goalmouth, and it remained 1-0 until the break.

Kingussie had the elements in the second half and went all out for a leveller.

Roddy Young’s shot from Ruaridh Anderson’s free-hit was saved with his legs and then cleared by Kenny Ross before an even better opportunity presented itself when Kingussie were awarded a penalty after Roddy Young was tripped inside the D. However, Savio Genini lifted the spot-hit over the bar.

Undeterred, Kingussie continued to attack, and Ruaridh Anderson’s bouncing shot from distance was saved with his feet by Kenny Ross but as the ball broke free, Roddy Young and Savio Genini got in each other’s way as they tried to get onto the rebound which Young sent by the post.

Kingussie drew level on 72 minutes when Ruaridh Arderson challenged for the ball following Rory MacKeachan’s hit-in on the right. When the ball dropped, Anderson hit a shot on the turn which went low into to net to make it 1-1.

Kingussie continued to dominate and Ruaridh Anderson’s smart strike from the right dipped just over the crossbar.

Calum McLay had a late chance but just couldn’t get ball out of feet and from the resultant corner, McLay took the ball down and ran into the D, colliding with keeper Kenny Ross who needed treatment.

Ross tried to play on, but he had to be substituted ahead of extra-time with outfield player Conor Jones taking over between the sticks.