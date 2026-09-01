Oban Lorne RFC’s second league game of the season was a marked improvement on the first, as they blew away opponents Annan back on home soil.
Oban opened the scoring at Glencruitten after 20 minutes with a penalty, and then the floodgates opened with points coming from players all over the pitch.
The lads simply stormed through their opponents defence at almost every opening.
Fergus MacIntyre got the first try, which was converted, followed by Angus Macleod, and another try by Jimbo Harris which saw the conversion fly through the posts.
Murray MacDonald ended off the first half scoring with another try that was converted, with Oban sitting pretty with a 29-0 lead.
The story of the second half was very similar, Fergus MacIntyre got the first again, followed by a quickfire double from Harvey Ferguson and then from substitute Craig Wallace. Only the last was converted.
There was a proud moment for one family during the game when young Malcolm MacIntyre came off the bench to join his brothers Hamish and Fergus, marking the rare occasion of all three playing at once.
Annan picked up a consolation for before the final whistle, with the game ending 46-7.
Oban now sit in fifth in the Arnold Clark West Region League Division 1 with six points. Their next game is on September five away to Dalziel, who sit just above them in the league on points difference.
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