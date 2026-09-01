Oban opened the scoring at Glencruitten after 20 minutes with a penalty, and then the floodgates opened with points coming from players all over the pitch.

The lads simply stormed through their opponents defence at almost every opening.

Fergus MacIntyre got the first try, which was converted, followed by Angus Macleod, and another try by Jimbo Harris which saw the conversion fly through the posts.

Murray MacDonald ended off the first half scoring with another try that was converted, with Oban sitting pretty with a 29-0 lead.