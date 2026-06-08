The trip, organised through the long-standing partnership between Oban High School and Oban Lorne RFC, forms part of the School of Rugby programme which has now been operating successfully for 10 years.

This was the third occasion that a youth group from Oban has travelled to the home of French rugby giants Stade Toulousain for a professional coaching experience and this year it was the turn of the girls to take centre stage.

The squad has spent the past year fundraising to make the trip possible, and their hard work was rewarded with an experience that will stay with them for years to come.

Throughout the visit, the players had the opportunity to learn from some of the most respected coaches in European rugby through sessions delivered by coaches working within the Stade Toulousain Academy system.