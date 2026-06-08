Thirty young rugby players from Oban have returned home from an unforgettable rugby development trip to Toulouse.
The trip, organised through the long-standing partnership between Oban High School and Oban Lorne RFC, forms part of the School of Rugby programme which has now been operating successfully for 10 years.
This was the third occasion that a youth group from Oban has travelled to the home of French rugby giants Stade Toulousain for a professional coaching experience and this year it was the turn of the girls to take centre stage.
The squad has spent the past year fundraising to make the trip possible, and their hard work was rewarded with an experience that will stay with them for years to come.
Throughout the visit, the players had the opportunity to learn from some of the most respected coaches in European rugby through sessions delivered by coaches working within the Stade Toulousain Academy system.
The group’s first stop was the Rugby Club of Blagnac. Straight off the plane, the girls were put through their paces by coaching staff before enjoying a unique opportunity later that evening when they formed the guard of honour for a French Women’s Premier Division match featuring a number of current and former international players.
On the second day, the girls returned to Blagnac to take to the main pitch themselves. Playing in the challenging French heat, they competed in an internal fixture between their touring teams, the Bulls and the Sharks.
Both teams produced some excellent rugby, showcasing the skills and teamwork developed through the School of Rugby programme and their club involvement.
Following some well-earned rest and recovery at a local water park, attention turned to the highlight of the trip – training with Stade Toulousain Academy.
The group received a warm welcome from Academy staff, including Director of Rugby and French rugby legend Emile N’Tamack.
The players attended a digital presentation introducing the famous "Toulousain Way" of playing rugby before taking part in an intensive double training session in the shadow of the iconic Ernest Wallon Stadium.
Despite temperatures far higher than those experienced in Oban, the girls embraced every challenge and worked tirelessly throughout the sessions.
Coaches and organisers were unanimous in their praise for the group.
"Our aim was to provide a professional experience for the girls and motivate them to remain involved in sport," said Murray Hamilton - Head of Rugby at Oban High.
"Too many girls drop out of sport too early, and opportunities like this are key to maintaining motivation, building confidence and encouraging participation in competitive sport.
"The girls were outstanding ambassadors for Oban throughout the trip, conducting themselves with maturity, enthusiasm and respect wherever they went."
Coaches also spoke proudly of the way the players challenged themselves, embraced new experiences and supported one another throughout the week.
The benefits of the trip are already evident back home with players returning with greater confidence, new skills and increased motivation for the season ahead.
Organisers also wish to thank the local businesses whose generous support helped make the trip possible.
Special thanks go to C. Gourlay Haulage, Ainsley Smith & Co, Back of Beyond Broadband, Westloch Shellfish, J. Campbell Agri, Gallanach Marine Services, PMG Engineering, Fergusson Energy and Oban Vets.
Planning is already underway for next year’s tour when it will be the boys’ turn to undertake a professional rugby development experience.
More than 40 boys have already signed up, and organisers are seeking support from businesses and individuals to help make the trip another success.
Anyone interested in supporting the programme is encouraged to contact Oban Lorne RFC directly.
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