Oban rugby captain Lorne Sinclair has successfully completed the gruelling Ironman challenge in Tenby, Wales.
The endurance event on September 13 saw Lorne tackle a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile run — covering 140.6 miles in total.
After months of training and preparation, he crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 14 hours, 45 minutes and 15 seconds.
With 2,730 competitors starting the event, it was a fantastic achievement for the Oban rugby captain, with his family celebrating his determination and success.
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