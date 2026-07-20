The pre-season action starts at Mossfield Stadium on Wednesday July 29, when they host North Caledonian League side Fort William in a 7pm kick-off. Pat O’Donnell will be the match official for this opening friendly.



Three days later, Saints head to Glencruitten rugby pitch for their second warm-up match against Greater Glasgow Premier League side Lochgilphead Red Star on Saturday August 1, kicking off at 1pm. Jimmy Litster will take charge of this fixture.



With these two tests against sides from different leagues under their belts, Oban Saints will be fully prepared for their opening league assignment away to Bishopton.



Saints, who won a league and cup double last season, are looking for new players to strengthen the squad. Any players interested should contact manager Steven MacLeod on 07359 858965 The club trains on Monday and Wednesday nights at Oban High School.